Jason Derulo and Girlfriend Jena Frumes Welcome First Child Together

Jason Derulo's dream to be a dad has finally come true! The 31-year-old singer and his girlfriend, Jena Frumes, have welcomed their first child together.

Derulo shared the news on Instagram on Tuesday, alongside a video documenting his and Frumes' journey to parenthood.

"The happiest day of my life bringing our baby boy (Jason King Derulo) home. He’s so lucky to have such a strong caring hero of a mother @jenafrumes," he wrote.

The new mom also posted the exciting news, along with a slideshow filled with photos of her little family.

"A glimpse of my first week with our healthy handsome little king 👑🥺💛 Life now has so much more meaning & I am so grateful. I’m so so so in love with this little boy he’s everything I never knew I needed👶🏽🙏🏽 05/08/2021✨" she wrote. "I love you forever @jasonderulo 😘"

The couple, who have been dating since early 2020, announced their happy news alongside a romantic, beachfront video in March. "Couldn't be more excited for this new chapter in our life," Derulo captioned the video, tagging Frumes. The mom-to-be also shared a photo of Derulo craddling her growing baby bump, simply writing, "Mom & Dad."

Days later, Derulo and Frumes revealed the sex of their baby in the Bahamas, where they shot off blue fireworks to confirm they were expecting a boy.

In April, Derulo opened up during an interview on The Drew Barrymore Show about preparing for fatherhood and how he is more than ready to take on the role. "I think everything happens in the right time," he gushed. "I was just starting to, like, really get baby fever, I guess with age, and you meet someone you really, really connect with, and it happened at just the right time."

RELATED CONTENT:

Jason Derulo Was Getting 'Baby Fever' Before Meeting His Girlfriend

Jason Derulo and Jena Frumes Go All Out to Reveal Sex of Their Baby

Jason Derulo and Girlfriend Jena Frumes Expecting First Child Together

Related Gallery