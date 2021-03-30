Jason Derulo and Jena Frumes went all out to announce the sex of their baby. After announcing that they're expecting their first child together, the couple shared a video from their massive reveal party in the Bahamas.

"Comment your guess before the video ends @jenafrumes @bahamarresorts," Derulo teases.

The video shows the couple dressed in pink and blue attire, surrounded by family and friends as they dance the night away at the resort, complete with Bahamian dancers, balloons and fireworks that ultimately shot off to reveal their baby's sex.

"It's blue! It's a boy," an excited Derulo yells at the end of the fireworks show.

The singer shared more from the party on his Instagram Story, again confirming the news that the couple is expecting a baby boy.

Frumes also posted some moments from the epic celebration on her Instagram Story, showing off some of the decor the resort set up for the big reveal.

Derulo, 31, and Frumes, 26, posted their pregnancy announcement on social media Monday. In the video, the couple walks together on the beach in the romantic announcement video, which includes shots of Derulo lovingly cradling Frumes' burgeoning baby bump.

"Couldn't be more excited for this new chapter in our life @jenafrumes @slsbahamar," Derulo wrote alongside the video on Instagram.

The pair started dating around the start of the coronavirus pandemic last year, and have since appeared in numerous TikTok videos together.

