Jason Derulo Detained by Police in Las Vegas After Getting Into Fight at Nightclub
Jason Derulo appears to have walked away unscathed -- physically and criminally speaking -- following an altercation in Las Vegas.
A spokesperson with Las Vegas Metro Police tells ET, cops responded to an altercation at a nightclub in the 3700 block of South Las Vegas Boulevard at around 2:22 a.m. early Tuesday morning. Cops say an altercation started when the suspect identified as Derulo allegedly committed battery against two individuals, who were not identified.
Cops say the victims did not want to press charges against the singer, who was also removed from the property. Authorities say no report was taken since the victims didn't want to press charges. Derulo was not cited or arrested.
Video circulating on social media shows someone that appears to look like Derulo in the middle of a scuffle. TMZ later obtained video showing several angles of the alleged encounter at ARIA hotel. Derulo, wearing a mask and a red-and-black checkered jacket, is seen in the video walking alongside a large man in a grey hoodie who appears to be his bodyguard.
The video starts with Derulo walking down the escalator. Moments later, someone is heard shouting, "Hey, Usher! F**k you, b**ch!!!" Derulo's then seen on video and appears to bum-rush the troll. The "Talk Dirty" singer also appears to punch a second man in the face, knocking him down to the ground as security intervenes.
TMZ reports the two men Derulo allegedly attacked didn't suffer injuries that required a trip to the hospital, but there was blood stemming from facial wounds.
