Jason Kelce Says He's Lost 20 Pounds Since Retiring From the NFL

Jason Kelce is living his best life following his retirement from the NFL.

The former Philadelphia Eagles pro announced he was hanging up his cleats in March 2024, after 13 seasons under center. In a new interview with GQ, Jason opened up about his his life has changed since retiring and how his body has been transforming after nearly 20 years at his competitive gameday weight.

"I weighed 295 for the majority of my NFL career, and I look forward to losing some of those pounds," he shares. "I don't want to get too small. I think a lot of guys, especially offensive linemen, they lose too much weight, and then they look like bobbleheads because their neck gets so small, but their head stays the same size."

"So for me, I feel like for some reason, 250 to 260 feels like I'll be still big and be happy with the way I look without having a six-pack. But I’ll still be able to have that stature a little bit. Right now, I'm about 277. I'm almost 20 pounds down right now," he continues. "My back already feels better. My knees already feel better. So another 20 pounds hopefully will make that much more adept at playing with my children."

Jason and his wife, Kylie, share three daughters -- Wyatt, 4, Elliotte, 3, and Bennett, 15 months -- and he cited family life as something that "increasingly brings me more fulfillment off the field than it does on" in his tearful retirement speech.

"Everybody exits the league with some type of impediment. I've had a twice-reconstructed right knee, a surgery on my hand, my groin. I’ve broken toes. I've had my share of things that have gone wrong, not to mention just the wear and tear of playing 13 years in the NFL," he shares in the new interview. "So I'm leaving the game with those scars, but for all intents and purposes, I can play with my kids. I am still able to fully enjoy life, which I consider a blessing whether you played in the NFL or not."

Jason and Kylie recently attended Taylor Swift's Eras Tour stop in London with his brother (and Taylor's beau) Travis Kelce -- even meeting Prince William, Prince George and Princess Charlotte as part of the epic event.

In his GQ interview, Jason opened up about how his life has also changed since Travis and Taylor's relationship provided the family an even bigger spotlight.

"I think at the end of the day, it all comes down to fandom, right?" he reflectes. "And people are fans of me, my brother, my family. We were very out in the open—between the documentary that my wife and I did with our children, Travis with everything he's doing, and then our podcast that we do together."

"There's room in there for fans of whatever, right?" he continues. "For a large portion of my career, it was just football fans, and that was enough. I'm very happy with being in Philadelphia. Major market, Eagles fans are very diehard, very vocal, and I was afforded a great privilege to play in the city."

Now, Swifties also count themselves among his fandom -- with Jason sharing a sweet moment at the Eras Tour with a fan wearing his jersey.

"I consider it all a privilege. Even though early in my career it was mostly big fat hairy guys that were fans of mine, and now it's transitioned to teenage girls, which has been quite a demographic shift," he notes. "I don't take the position lightly. I think that anybody who's been a fan of anything understands the position of great privilege that that has put me and my family in."

