Jason Kelce was enchanted to meet Princess Charlotte during Taylor Swift's Eras Tour stop in London. The Philadelphia Eagles alum addressed his time spent with the royals during Wednesday's episode of his New Heights podcast with brother Travis Kelce.

"Prince William was fantastic, but the highlight was Princess Charlotte," Jason said of their meet and greet. He was sure to add, "Prince George was great too."

The Prince of Wales accompanied his two older children, Prince George, 10, and Princess Charlotte, 9, to Swift's Eras Tour show in London on Friday, which happened to be his 42nd birthday. The royal dad posed for selfies backstage with Swift and Travis, and was spotted inside Wembley Stadium as he grooved to her signature hit, "Shake It Off."

For his part, Travis agreed that Charlotte "was a super star."

"She was so f**king adorable," Jason said of the princess on New Heights, presented by Wave Sports + Entertainment. "I cannot express how, I dunno, maybe it's because I have three girls now."

Jason shares daughters Wyatt, 4, Elliotte, 3, and Bennett, 1, with his wife of six years, Kylie Kelce.

Jason and Kylie Kelce visit Walt Disney World with their three daughters in February 2024. - NFL/Walt Disney World

"She had a fire to her," he added of Charlotte. "She was asking questions. It was, that was the most electric part."

Travis and Jason praised William and Kate Middleton's parenting skills, speculating that the royals had done their part to "encourage" their children "to take lead in a conversation."

"Such a good parent move," Travis said.

Jason added, "If anybody's doing it right, Prince William's doing it right."

Earlier in the conversation, Travis raved over the future king.

"Dude, he was the coolest mother f**ker," Travis gushed. "He was so cool."

Middleton did not join William and their two kids for the night out. Instead, she stayed home with their youngest child, Prince Louis, 6, ET has learned. As the Princess of Wales, 42, recently confirmed on social media, she is currently going through chemotherapy for an undisclosed form of cancer and will be undergoing treatment "for a few more months."

"Charlotte absolutely loved [the concert]," a source told ET on Monday. "They are really wonderful children. William and Kate have done a fantastic job raising all three of them. They understand and appreciate how lucky they are meeting someone like Taylor Swift."

Jason's glowing words didn't stop with Charlotte, as he had plenty to say about Swift's performance.

"It was an awesome experience," he said. "Obviously the Swifties make it very memorable. Everyone's so into it, they're singing all the songs."

He added, "There are two concerts that have been like that. That one and the first time I saw Bruce Springsteen live. But it was equal, kind of, level of like just these insane fandoms that love these artists so much that they know all of the songs, the run of show, even."

While mentioning the "22" portion of Swift's show, when the singer gives her hat to a young audience member while performing her 2012 Red era hit, Jason was admittedly in his feels.

"Dude, I've never cried at a f**king concert," he said. Travis chimed in, "It's so cool, isn't it?"

"I was literally tearing up watching this little girl's entire -- I'm about to tear up right now," Jason continued. "It was f**king so special. It was great."

Taylor Swift performs on stage during "Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour" at Wembley Stadium on June 22, 2024 in London, England. - Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for TAS Rights Management

Friday marked Jason and wife Kylie's first time attending Swift's Eras Tour, more than nine months after Swift and Travis first went public with their relationship in September.

Jason said on Wednesday that his "favorite part" of Swift's show was the surprise acoustic set.

"Right from the go, it's banger after banger," Jason said, sharing that "The Man" is his eldest daughter's favorite song. He recorded the performance and made sure to send it over to Wyatt.

"First of all, I just love acoustic," he continued. "It's just her, a guitar and 90,000 people -- and obviously the 90,000 people are all singing the song, so she does have some support -- a lot of unison vocals going on. And she's blending from one song to another."

He went on, "To be good in front of 90,000 people with just that, I think you have to be amazing. You have to, one, have great songs and great lyrics, which she obviously has written and made. And then, two, be able to perform those seamlessly on the spot, nothing else to hide it, just that was the highlight of the evening for me."

Travis said that he finds it "cool to see her get excited for that moment."

He added, "It puts everybody in a room with Taylor. It's not a stadium anymore."

Jason called the moment "intimate" saying that it felt like a performance at a "bar."

"She gets it," Travis concluded. "It was cool."

Travis Kelce joins Taylor Swift on stage for her Eras Tour performance in London on Sunday. - Getty Images

This week's episode of New Heights was recorded prior to Travis' own headline-making Eras stage debut on Sunday, when he joined his girlfriend as a performer during the transition between "The Smallest Man Who Ever Lived" and "I Can Do It With a Broken Heart."

On Monday, a person close to the couple shared that the Kansas City Chiefs tight end and the "So High School" singer, both 34, have long been planning to get Kelce up onstage for a performance and that the stars finally aligned over the weekend at Wembley Stadium.

A source told ET, "Taylor and Travis have recently discussed Travis making an appearance onstage at the Eras tour, when timing was right, and they finally made it happen. Travis was so excited to support Taylor onstage, and Taylor couldn't be happier to feature him, especially during such a fun, pivotal scene in the show."

The source also told ET that while Kelce's appearance was manicured to perfection -- including one sweet moment where he pretended to apply makeup to Taylor's face before she began singing "I Can Do It With a Broken Heart" -- he only had a few hours to get it together.

"Travis only had one night of rehearsal, the evening before he performed onstage, and didn't miss a beat," the source noted. "Taylor was beaming from ear to ear as Travis took on the dapper role. The two are hoping he can make a cameo again in the future."

Get the ET Newsletter By clicking "Sign Up", you confirm that you have read and agree to the Terms of Use and acknowledge our Privacy Policy Sign up

RELATED CONTENT: