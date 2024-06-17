Jason Kelce Shotguns a Beer With Hecklers During Golf Benefit: Watch!

When it came to shotgunning a beer at a golf benefit, former Philadelphia Eagles center Jason Kelce was flying high.

The retired NFL pro competed in his Underdog Philadelphia golf tournament on Monday -- but not without chugging some beer with some Philadelphia Eagles fans -- er -- hecklers.

In a video shared to the Instagram Story of his and brother Travis Kelce's podcast, New Heights, the 36-year-old dad of daughters Wyatt, Elliotte, and Bennett shotgunned a beer with a group of fans sporting Eagles merchandise -- and one dressed in a Santa suit.

"Shotgunning with the hecklers," the video was captioned. The athlete is far from a stranger to the shotgun, and is known to show off his chugging skills at various sporting events.

Back in May, Jason issued a call on the podcast for hecklers to attend the inaugural event. "One of the things I'm pretty passionate about is I want each and every member that is golfing in that golf tournament to feel what it's like to play sports in Philadelphia," he explained at the time.

As a result, he was in the process of recruiting "rambunctious" Philadelphia sports fans and the "best s**t talkers" in the area to help him accomplish his goal.

According to more footage posted on the account's story, dozens of fans showed up to support Jason as they lined the fence at the event with a banner that read, "Philly loves Jason Kelce."

The golf benefit was a particularly special occasion as it was the first-ever golf outing in support of Jason's (Be)Philly Foundation, which is "dedicated to improving the lives of our city’s youth," according to the organization's website.

Meanwhile, Jason is three months into his retirement after tearfully announcing the end of his illustrious football career in March.

"Today I must admit I am officially overrated. Vastly overrated. But f**k, it took a lot of hard work and determination getting here," he said in a now-viral speech. "I have been the underdog my entire career and I mean this when I say it, I wish I still was. Few things gave me more joy than proving someone wrong."

As for what the future holds for the acclaimed athlete, wife Kylie Kelce said in April that "nothing is off the table at this point."

"He's my husband, so I'm biased, but I think he's so good at everything he tries," she said on Today. "It's kind of a pain in the butt."

