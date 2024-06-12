Jason Kelce is embracing his new fanbase. The longtime NFL star and Philadelphia Eagles alum acknowledged on Wednesday that his personal experiences out of the house have changed significantly over the last year amid brother Travis Kelce's relationship with pop star Taylor Swift.

"My demographic when I used to go outside used to be fat, hairy guys," Jason said on New Heights, presented by Wave Sports + Entertainment. "That used to be who, like, if I was out in public was gonna stop me and say, 'Hey, I like you, Jason Kelce.' Football guys. Fat, hairy guys."

He continued, "Now, I go out in public, routinely, 14-year-old little girls. That is, like, where my bread and butter's at. Twelve to 14-year-old little girls are like, 'Oh my God! You're the brother of Travis dating Taylor Swift!'"

Travis couldn't help but laugh at the comment, adding, "Nice, man! I'll make sure I keep influencing the kids to do the right things in this world."

Jason Kelce and Travis Kelce wave to the fans during the first quarter of the game between the Cleveland Cavaliers and the Boston Celtics at Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse on March 5, 2024 in Cleveland, Ohio. - Jason Miller/Getty Images

The conversation was part of a larger discussion about the upcoming 2024 Nickelodeon Kids' Choice Awards, where Travis is nominated in the Favorite Male Sports Star category. He's up against Kansas City Chiefs teammate Patrick Mahomes for the honor, as well as Cristiano Ronaldo, LeBron James, Lionel Messi and Stephen Curry.

"What the f**k," Travis said with a laugh after Jason read off the list of nominees. "It's insane that my name's even in there."

He later added, "It doesn't make any sense."

Jason assured Travis he's a shoo-in for the win -- assuming it's actually kids who are doing the voting.

"If it's kids, you're winning this by a f**king landslide," he said. "I don't think there's a chance in hell that you're not winning this award if it's truly chosen by children. Might as well just give you the award right now."

To be sure, Jason knows a thing or two about kids. The 36-year-old former athlete is a dad to three young daughters, whom he shares with wife Kylie Kelce: 4-year-old Wyatt, 3-year-old Elliotte and 16-month-old Bennett.

Taylor Swift performs during her Eras Tour. - Michael Campanella/TAS24/Getty Images for TAS Rights Management

Swift herself is also nominated for a number of Kids' Choice Awards this year, including Favorite Female Artist, Favorite Album (for The Tortured Poets Department: The Anthology), Favorite Global Music Star, Favorite Ticket of the Year (for the Eras Tour) and a double nomination in the Favorite Musical Collaboration category (for "Fortnight" featuring Post Malone and the "Karma" remix with Ice Spice).

As Swift continues the European leg of her Eras Tour in Liverpool, England, this week, Travis is busy in Kansas City, Missouri, working on the Chiefs' mandatory mini camp.

While speaking with reporters on Tuesday, the three-time Super Bowl champion was asked about his favorite dish to cook with his "significant other."

Travis, with a smile, replied, "That's a good question. I'll keep the answer to myself, but I thoroughly enjoy cooking with her. I'd rather keep it personal." However, as he wrapped up the press conference, he couldn't resist giving a special nod to Swift's culinary talents.

"Taylor makes a great Pop-Tart and cinnamon roll," he said, eliciting laughter and excitement from the media.

Meanwhile, a source told ET last month that Kelce and Swift's loved ones see a bright future ahead for the couple.

The source told ET, "Taylor and Travis are doing amazing, and their loved ones see an engagement coming sooner than later. They make a great match and there's no question about that."

