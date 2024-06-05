Jason Kelce Explains Why He Hasn't Washed His Hair 'in Months'

Jason Kelce has had it with "Big Soap." The Philadelphia Eagles alum got fired up during Wednesday's episode of his New Heights podcast, explaining his hygiene habits in detail after he prompted backlash online for saying that he doesn't wash his feet in the shower.

"If my feet don't have visible dirt, like I look at the bottom of them and it doesn't look dirty, they just look like feet, I'm not taking any type of scrubbing," he doubled down on New Heights, presented by Wave Sports + Entertainment. "They're getting the soap on the bottom of the shower that rinses off my balls, my butt and my armpits. And that's it. I haven't washed my hair in, like, months."

The revelation prompted a shocked laugh from Jason's younger brother and podcast co-host, Kansas City Chiefs star Travis Kelce.

"I can't even tell you the last time I washed my hair," Jason, 36, continued. "It's unnecessary. It's completely unnecessary."

Travis, 34, attempted to play devil's advocate throughout the exchange, making clear that he doesn't exactly agree with Jason's shower ethos. Eventually, he relented.

"I don't stink, that's the thing," Jason said. "Travis, you be honest now, don't you lie. Do I stink?"

Travis replied, "The only time I smell you is when your pits smell. And you say you wash your pits, so... you might need to stop washing your pits."

Jason considered this for a moment, saying, "I mean, that might be true."

Then, he admitted, "I just need to wear deodorant. That's it. If I wear deodorant, then the pits are great."

Travis confirmed, "You're right, though. You're not a smelly dude, so I can't say you are."

Earlier this week, Jason sparked a dialogue online when he declared, "All of you have been fed diabolical lies that washing every crevice of your bodies and hair, all the time is somehow better or healthier. Any dermatologist not in bed with Big Soap will agree!! Hot spots are all that is necessary and actually leads to cleaner healthier skin."

He later clarified that the aforementioned "hot spots" included "ass, balls and pits."

On Wednesday's podcast, he declared, "What kind of psychopath washes your feet?"

Travis pushed back, saying, "I'm not washing my feet every time, but after a football practice ... yes, I wash my feet."

Jason previously made headlines for saying on New Heights that he also finds underwear to be "unnecessary and problematic." Weeks later, following a sponsorship deal with a men's underwear company, Jason walked back his stance.

Elsewhere on New Heights this week, Travis opened up about his latest experience visiting the White House and said that he received a not-so-subtle warning from the secret service.

"The secret service that's all over the White House, they weren't too happy with me," he shared. "When I walked in, we had about four or five secret service members come up to me and go, 'You know that if you go up to that podium we are authorized to tase you.'"

