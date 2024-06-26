Travis and Jason Kelce had an electric royal encounter. On Wednesday's episode of their New Heights podcast, the NFL star siblings opened up about meeting Prince William, Prince George and Princess Charlotte during Taylor Swift's Eras Tour stop in London, England.

"We don't even know if we're allowed to tell you guys," Travis admitted during the taping, which took place on Saturday morning at a local pub. Jason added, "We've gotten mixed messages on whether we're allowed to share this story or not."

The Prince of Wales accompanied his two older children, Prince George, 10, and Princess Charlotte, 9, to Swift's Eras Tour show in London on Friday, which happened to be his 42nd birthday. The royal dad posed for selfies with Swift and her boyfriend, and was spotted inside Wembley Stadium as he grooved to her signature hit, "Shake It Off." Footage of the future king dancing to the beloved track quickly went viral on social media with fans pleasantly surprised by William's enthusiasm.

"Dude, he was the coolest mother f**ker," Travis gushed on New Heights, presented by Wave Sports + Entertainment. "He was so cool."

Jason agreed that William was "awesome" and "a good dude."

The brothers noted that they initially weren't sure about protocol for meeting the royals, expressing uncertainty regarding whether they should bow, curtsey or "just be an American idiot and shake their hand" during introductions.

"We wanted to be polite, especially on this side of the pond," Travis shared.

"They said that because we weren't like at, like, an official royal event, we didn't need to bow or curtsey," Jason added. "If we would have been at an official meeting of royalty event, then it would have been that. But I did still address him as 'Your Royal Highness.'"

Jason added with a laugh, "I've never felt emasculated, and I did. That was the closest I've ever been."

Travis joked that he has "never" seen Jason "give someone that much respect."

The Philadelphia Eagles alum said he assumed it would be "hard to be a down to earth human being" as a member of the royal family, but that they "came off that way completely."

Travis agreed that they were "very genuine" and "very cool."

The Kansas City Chiefs tight end also recalled the story of a 2013 event when Prince William joined Swift and Jon Bon Jovi on stage for a karaoke rendition of the 1986 hit, "Livin' on a Prayer."

"Tay got him out of his shell and sure enough, he went up there and they ripped it and they said they had a blast," Travis said. "I don't know if any other prince is doing that. You know what I mean? In terms of royalty ... it seems like they like to sit back and the show is the show, but he was cool enough to be a part of it. But that just shows you, you know, how personable he is."

Jason, who is also a dad of three, couldn't help but heap praise onto Charlotte, as well.

"She was so f**king adorable," he gushed. "I cannot express how, I dunno, maybe it's because I have three girls now."

Jason shares daughters Wyatt, 4, Elliotte, 3, and Bennett, 1, with his wife of six years, Kylie Kelce.

"She had a fire to her," he added of Charlotte. "She was asking questions. It was, that was the most electric part."

A source told ET on Monday, "Princess Charlotte is the huge Taylor Swift fan in the family. She has wanted to go to the concert for months, but with her mum being treated for cancer, this was a really special day to be able to celebrate her Papa's birthday like this."

Kate Middleton did not join William and their two kids for the night out. Instead, she stayed home with their youngest child, Prince Louis, 6, ET learned. As the Princess of Wales, 42, recently confirmed on social media, she is currently going through chemotherapy for an undisclosed form of cancer and will be undergoing treatment "for a few more months."

"Charlotte absolutely loved [the concert]," the source added. "They are really wonderful children. William and Kate have done a fantastic job raising all three of them. They understand and appreciate how lucky they are meeting someone like Taylor Swift."

Over on William and Kate's official social media accounts, the family expressed their gratitude for what was sure to become a cherished memory. "Thank you @taylorswift for a great evening!," the posts read. "#LondonTSTheErastour."