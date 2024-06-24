While Prince William enjoys a good dance session at a Taylor Swift concert, it's his daughter, Princess Charlotte, who's the real Swiftie in the family.

The Prince of Wales, 42, accompanied his two older children -- Prince George, 10, and Charlotte, 9 -- to Swift's Eras Tour show in London on Friday, which happened to be his 42nd birthday.

A source tells ET, "Princess Charlotte is the huge Taylor Swift fan in the family. She has wanted to go to the concert for months, but with her mum being treated for cancer, this was a really special day to be able to celebrate her Papa's birthday like this."

Taylor Swift performs onstage during a stop on her Eras Tour at Wembley Stadium on June 23, 2024 in London, England. - Gareth Cattermole/TAS24/Getty Images

Kate Middleton did not join William and their two kids for the night out. Instead, she stayed home with their youngest child, Prince Louis, 6, ET has learned. As the Princess of Wales, 42, recently confirmed on social media, she is currently going through chemotherapy for an undisclosed form of cancer and will be undergoing treatment "for a few more months."

"Charlotte absolutely loved [the concert]," the source adds. "They are really wonderful children. William and Kate have done a fantastic job raising all three of them. They understand and appreciate how lucky they are meeting someone like Taylor Swift."

As a special treat, Swift and her boyfriend, Travis Kelce, who also attended the show, had a private meet and greet with the royals backstage.

During the concert, William was spotted inside Wembley Stadium as he grooved to her signature hit, "Shake It Off." Footage of the future king dancing to the beloved track quickly went viral on social media with fans pleasantly surprised by William's enthusiasm.

A source who knows William tells ET that he wouldn't care that his "dad dancing" went viral. Williams "is focused on his wife and children right now. He really just wanted it to be a special night for Prince George and Princess Charlotte," the source says.

Over on William and Kate's official social media accounts, the family expressed their gratitude for what was sure to become a cherished memory. "Thank you @taylorswift for a great evening!," the posts read. "#LondonTSTheErastour."

