Travis Kelce has responded to his recent surprise appearance onstage at Taylor Swift's Eras Tour in London on Sunday night, suggesting that fans might see more of him in the future.

The memorable moment occurred during Swift's third show at Wembley Stadium on Sunday. Kelce joined Swift onstage during the transition between "The Smallest Man Who Ever Lived" and "I Can Do It With a Broken Heart," alongside Swift's dancers, Kam Saunders and Jan Ravnik. The trio, dressed in matching suits and top hats, delighted the audience with their performance.

Saunders, Swift's backup dancer and brother of Kelce's former Kansas City Chiefs teammate, Khalen Saunders, shared a series of photos from the London shows on Instagram. In his caption, Saunders expressed his joy at sharing the stage with Kelce, describing it as a "full circle moment."'

Kelce responded to Saunders' post, writing, "Kam! The Saunders brothers were already my favorites. From winning super bowls with Sir Bink @khalennotkaylen to having fun bringing Tay back to life on the stage with you the other night…. and even hanging with Mama Saunders, cheering you on in Australia! 🍻 More memories to come!!"

The NFL star's comment, particularly the phrase "More memories to come," has sparked speculation among fans about potential future appearances or collaborations.

Khalen, who played alongside Kelce for the Chiefs, also chimed in on social media. He shared a clip of Kelce's performance on X (formerly Twitter), praising his former teammate: "That boy T-soul was made for this 😂 @tkelce x Big Bro." Khalen even jokingly requested an audition for Swift's next tour.

On Monday, a person close to the couple shared that the Kansas City Chiefs tight end and the "So High School" singer, both 34, have long been planning to get Kelce up onstage for a performance and that the stars finally aligned over the weekend at Wembley Stadium.

A source told ET, "Taylor and Travis have recently discussed Travis making an appearance onstage at the Eras tour, when timing was right, and they finally made it happen. Travis was so excited to support Taylor onstage, and Taylor couldn't be happier to feature him, especially during such a fun, pivotal scene in the show."

The source told ET that while Kelce's appearance was manicured to perfection -- including one sweet moment where he pretended to apply makeup to Taylor's face before she began singing "I Can Do It With a Broken Heart" -- he only had a few hours to get it together.

The source added, "Travis only had one night of rehearsal, the evening before he performed onstage, and didn't miss a beat. Taylor was beaming from ear to ear as Travis took on the dapper role. The two are hoping he can make a cameo again in the future."

