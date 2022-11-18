There's nothing but love between Jason Momoa and his ex, Lisa Bonet. Though the couple announced their split in January after a 16-year romance, the 43-year-old Aquaman star has continued to show his support for his 55-year-old ex and their blended family.

Lisa's ex-husband, Lenny Kravitz, took to Instagram on Wednesday, sharing a black-and-white pic of himself and his and Lisa's daughter, Zoe Kravitz, kissing either side of the actress' face. Lenny captioned the pic, "Happy birthday mama…."

Jason commented on the sweet family photo, writing, "❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️."

Lenny and Jason have been friendly for years. In fact, back in August, the "Are You Gonna Go My Way" singer wished Jason a happy birthday after his split from Lisa.

"Happy Birthday, Jason," Lenny wrote alongside a photo of himself and Jason riding motorcycles side-by-side at the time. "Love and respect always."

Lenny has been open about his friendship with Jason through the years.

"[Jason’s] a big teddy bear," Lenny told ET of the actor in October 2021. "He's a kid at heart and that's why I love him. We really love each other. We’re not only family, but friends."

Jason and Lisa announced the end to their marriage in January, and the action star has since been linked to actress Eiza Gonzalez.

"Jason and Lisa are still committed to being friends for the sake of their family," a source told ET in May of the exes, who share two kids. "They both want each other to be happy."

