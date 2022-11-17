Jason Momoa Shares the Tradition He Has for Every Film (Exclusive)

Jason Momoa's playing a role unlike any other he's ever played in Slumberland, but a change of scenery sure doesn't mean a change in tradition.

The 43-year-old actor spoke to ET's Matt Cohen about the playlist he put together on the set of the new Netflix film. Momoa, who stars as Flip, an eccentric outlaw in the world of dreams, where he helps guide a young orphan girl through the bizarre and surreal titular Slumberland, says there may have been a dance-off or two to his playlist that also was heavy on the 80s.

"Yeah, we did," he tells ET. "We had a dance to Dua Lipa. It was a bunch of 80s on set. We had some Pat Benatar. We had some Def Leppard, had some Mötley Crüe. Billy Idol."

Momoa, who also said he was jamming out to the 1982 classic "Come On Eileen," is so big on playlists for every one of his sets that even Apple Music put out the playlist for his AppleTV+ series, See, and, naturally, the playlist features some of his favorite bands, including Metallica, Guns N' Roses and the Red Hot Chili Peppers.

The actor also revealed why he decided to take on the role of Flip, and the answer's pretty obvious if anyone knows he's a father of two.

"I did this for my babies," he said. "I mean, thank god [director] Francis [Lawrence] came to me with this role. But I mean, this is the kind of stuff I want my babies to see. This is an unbelievable role and they're the same age [as the film's cast] so it's perfect. And they got along, which is great."

There were some sweet moments on the set, like when Momoa and his 15-year-old daughter, Lola, hung out and busted out some dance moves with her dad and Marlow Barkley, who plays the young orphan girl, Nemo.

The film's had such an impact on Momoa, he even adopted the boar that appeared in the film.

"My new friend LAU LAU. or MANAPUA. we haven’t decided yet. this is why i can’t work with animals i want to bring them home," Momoa captioned a video of himself and his new boar buddy, which he posted to Instagram earlier this month. "Wild and feral like his pops."

Slumberland drops Friday on Netflix.

