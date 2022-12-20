Jason Momoa Delivers Christmas Tree to Ex Lisa Bonet's House

Jason Momoa and Lisa Bonet are getting into the holiday spirit. The Aquaman star was spotted on Monday packing a Christmas tree into his truck that he later delivered to his ex-wife's Malibu home.

The 43-year-old actor tied the Norway Spruce tree down to the bed of his truck before he delivered it to Bonet, with whom he shares children Lola, 14, and Nakoa-Wolf, 13. The thoughtful delivery is another sign that the duo is co-parenting smoothly after their split this past January.

RMBI / BACKGRID

RMBI / BACKGRID

Back in May, a source told ET that the pair, who were together for 20 years before going their separate ways in January -- which includes 16 years together and five years of marriage -- are "committed" to keeping things friendly.

"Jason and Lisa are still committed to being friends for the sake of their family," the source shared. "They both want each other to be happy."

The exes have shown one another nothing but love since their split, especially on social media. In November, Momoa showed his support for his 55-year-old ex and their blended family in a simple comment in response to Lenny Kravitz's birthday Instagram post for Bonet, whom the singer was previously married to from 1987 to 1993.

The rock star shared a black-and-white pic of himself and his and Bonet's daughter, Zoe Kravitz, kissing either side of the actress' face. He captioned the pic, "Happy birthday mama…."

Momoa commented on the sweet family photo, writing, "❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️."

Kravitz and Momoa have been friendly for years, and the blended family seems tighter than ever from their interactions on social media.

Soon after the split, Kravitz called the Dune star his "brother for life" in an Instagram post of the two riding motorcycles side by side. Momoa commented, "love u bro. ohana fo life. ❤️❤️."

Kravitz was also loving the sweet picture, commenting, "Well isn't this just adorable. Love you both so much."

RELATED CONTENT:

Jason Momoa Comments on Photo of Lenny Kravitz Kissing Ex Lisa Bonet

Jason Momoa Shares the Tradition He Has for Every Film (Exclusive)

See Jason Momoa Strip Down, Bare His Butt in Hawaiian Malo on 'Kimmel'

Jason Momoa Raves About Playing a ‘Family Man’ for the First Time in ‘See’ Series (Exclusive) This video is unavailable because we were unable to load a message from our sponsors.



If you are using ad-blocking software, please disable it and reload the page.

Related Gallery