Jason Momoa is having the time of his life playing the iconic DC superhero Aquaman. However, the beloved actor and action hero seems to have his doubts about the future of the franchise.

Momoa recently sat down with ET's Ash Crossan in London, while promoting his forthcoming epic, Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom, where he addressed reports that this will likely be the last time he plays the legendary King of Atlantis.

"I don’t necessarily want it to be the end... [but] I don’t think it's really, like, a choice," Momoa said, explaining that James Gunn and Peter Safran -- who were recently tapped to lead the future of DC film projects -- want "to start their own new thing up."

"The truth of it is, I mean, if the audience loves it, then there's a possibility," Momoa said of the chance that he might play Aquaman in the future. "But right now, I’m like, 'It's not looking too good.'"

"I love this character and [I would want to] play it for a long time," Momoa added. "I kind of see where I would want it to go. And even in the next 10 years or so, like there's a lot of cool things they can do. And I do enjoy the role and the world. So, I mean, it just comes down to if people love it."

When Momoa first took on the role of Aquaman in 2017's Justice League, he managed to make an infamously mocked character from DC comics and turn him into a truly cool, gritty hero -- a feat Momoa proudly says was "a really hard g**damn thing to do."

"But it's also fun just to be the reluctant king and then, you know, getting past all of his ego, and [seeing him] realizing what he's meant to do," he added of playing the role.

However, as Gunn and Safran rebuild the cinematic universe for DC adaptations, Momoa hopes to remain part of their plans -- even if it's not necessarily as Aquaman.

"If there's a place in their world for me, I would love to be a part of it," Momoa shared. "This is my home. Warner and DC is definitely my home. So, that’s all I'll say."

As for other comic characters he could potentially take on, fans have consistently brought up iconic interstellar mercenary and neigh-unkillable lunatic, Lobo. It's a casting suggestion that Momoa actually seems to be fond of.

"I was a big Lobo fan growing up, I read every comic," he said. "So that would be really cool."

That being said, playing Aquaman is near and dear to his heart, and not something he hopes to give up. When asked what playing the character means, Momoa explained, "If I just put it in the simplest [terms], it makes my heart smile."

"You know, I had roles before, [but] they're nothing like this," he added. "You have kids coming up, really excited to see you, and adults. But at the end of the day, my passion growing up was always about the oceans, and being Polynesian, and being an activist. It's cool because I get to like do that in my real life and [playing Aquaman] also obviously puts [those interests on] a higher platform."

Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom hits theaters on Dec. 22.

