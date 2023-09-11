The King of the Seven Seas is back, and so is his most formidable adversary.

On Sunday, Warner Brothers Discovery debuted the teaser trailer for the upcoming Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom, the sequel to the 2018 hit original starring Jason Momoa as Arthur Curry, aka Aquaman. The first look at the film -- which was released four days ahead of the first, official full-length trailer -- includes a brief idea of what fans can expect from the superhero flick, including the return of Patrick Wilson, Amber Heard, Yahya Abdul-Mateen II and Nicole Kidman.

"I'm gonna kill Aquaman and destroy everything he holds dear," Abdul-Mateen II's Black Manta proclaims in the teaser, still driven by the need to avenge his father's death after having failed to defeat Aquaman the first time. And it seems the villain is determined to make good on his word, with the teaser showing clips of Arthur and his mother, Atlanna (Kidman), finding his childhood home engulfed in flames.

And this time around, it appears Black Manta has his own trident to combat Arthur's. Black Manta is seen wielding the Black Trident in new photos released alongside the teaser. The power of the mythic unleashes an ancient and malevolent force, which makes an already lethal foe even deadlier.

Warner Bros. Pictures

According to the film's synopsis, to defeat him, Aquaman must turn to his imprisoned brother, Orm (Wilson), the former King of Atlantis, to forge an unlikely alliance. Together, they must set aside their differences in order to protect their kingdom and save Aquaman's family, and the world, from irreversible destruction.

The movie will pick up after the 2018 film's ending, as well as Aquaman's other adventures in the DC Universe in Justice League alongside Henry Cavill as Superman, Ben Affleck as Batman, Gal Gadot as Wonder Woman, Ray Fisher as Cyborg and Ezra Miller as The Flash.

Aquaman is now balancing his duties as both the King of Atlantis and a new father, Orm will step into a new role as his brother's reluctant ally and Heard's Mera will step fully into her role as Atlantis' Queen and mother of the heir to the throne.

Dolph Lundgren and Randall Park will also reprise their roles as King Nereus and Dr. Stephen Shin, respectively.

Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom is one of the last DC films to have been put into production before James Gunn and Peter Safran were named the new heads of DC Studios.

Gunn and Safran officially began running the newly created DC Studios within Warner Bros. Discovery back in October. In January, the co-chiefs gave a presentation announcing the first 10 film and TV titles within the rebooted DC Universe, including the previously announced Superman feature written by Gunn, Superman: Legacy.

The first part of Chapter 1 of the DCU, which they are calling "Gods and Monsters," includes a Batman and Robin movie, a Wonder Woman prequel series and a Green Lantern mystery series -- as well as titles featuring lesser-known characters, including Booster Gold and Swamp Thing.

The slate of film and television projects includes a release date for Matt Reeves' sequel to The Batman and Viola Davis' official return to the franchise as Amanda Waller.

The DCU exists as a multiverse, Safran said, but the titles will exist in one singular universe.

Safran and Gunn left the door open for Gadot, Momoa and Miller to continue playing their respective DC superheroes, with the latter declaring that Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom would lead into this new phase of the DCU.

Warner Bros. Pictures

Warner Bros. Pictures

Warner Bros. Pictures

Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom hits theaters on Dec. 20.

