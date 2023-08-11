Hold onto your lassos, Wonder Woman fans; it seems like the third installment isn't coming so soon after all.

Despite Gal Gadot's recent claims that James Gunn and Peter Safran -- the new heads of DC Studios -- have spoken with her about a threequel being planned under their direction, ET has learned there are no current plans for Wonder Woman 3 or any new Wonder Woman project aside from the prequel series Paradise Lost at Max, the latter of which was announced in January 2023 as part of DC Studios' Chapter 1 plans.

Gadot stoked fans' flames when she first suggested Diana Prince could make a comeback while chatting with ET at Netflix's Tudum: A Global Fan Event, held in São Paulo, Brazil, in June, ahead of the SAG-AFTRA strike, where she hinted at hope for the Wonder Woman franchise.

"Things are being worked behind the scenes," Gadot told ET at the time, "and once the right moment arrives, you'll know about it."

Then, in an interview with ComicBook.com ahead of the SAG-AFTRA strike and published on Aug. 2, Gadot spoke of her love for the franchise and claimed that the next film is being discussed again. "It's so close to and dear to my heart," Gadot said. "From what I heard from James and from Peter is that we're gonna develop a Wonder Woman 3 together."

Gadot first took on the role of Diana Prince in the 2016 DC film Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice. The actress then led her own standalone storyline in the 2017 film Wonder Woman and 2020's Wonder Woman 1984 -- both directed by Patty Jenkins -- with appearances in DC projects such as Justice League and Shazam! Fury of the Gods.

Jenkins and Gadot were developing Wonder Woman 3 together before Gunn and Safran were named the new heads of DC Studios.

Gunn and Safran officially began running the newly created DC Studios within Warner Bros. Discovery back in October. In January, the co-chiefs gave a presentation announcing the first 10 film and TV titles within the rebooted DC Universe, including the previously announced Superman feature written by Gunn, Superman: Legacy.

The first part of Chapter 1 of the DCU, which they are calling "Gods and Monsters," includes a Batman and Robin movie, a Wonder Woman prequel series and a Green Lantern mystery series -- as well as titles featuring lesser-known characters, including Booster Gold and Swamp Thing.

The slate of film and television projects includes a release date for Matt Reeves' sequel to The Batman and Viola Davis' official return to the franchise as Amanda Waller.

The DCU exists as a multiverse, Safran said, but the titles will exist in one singular universe.

The DCU takes over for the previously launched DCEU, Warner Bros.' first attempt in 2014 to build a universe to rival that of Marvel Studios that featured titles starring Henry Cavill as Superman, Ben Affleck as Batman, Gadot as Wonder Woman, Jason Momoa as Aquaman, Ezra Miller as The Flash, Ray Fisher as Cyborg, Zachary Levi as Shazam and Dwayne Johnson as Black Adam.

Safran and Gunn left the door open for Gadot, Momoa, Miller and Levi to continue playing their respective DC superheroes but reiterated that Cavill will not continue as Superman.

