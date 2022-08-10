Jason Momoa is reflecting on his past roles, including his 2011 remake of Conan the Barbarian. In a new interview with GQ UK, Momoa roasted the remake, calling it a "big pile of s**t.

"I’ve been a part of a lot of things that really sucked, and movies where it’s out of your hands," Momoa said. "Conan was one of them. "It’s one of the best experiences I had and it [was] taken over and turned into a big pile of s**t."

Just one of the many films in which Momoa has played a "macho" character, the 43-year-old actor is setting his sights on new roles, ones that will allow him to show off his range.

"It’s been hard because people always think I’m just this dude who plays [macho characters]," he told the outlet. "But I want to be moved, I want something new. Things are changing, and even the villain roles I’m playing now are eccentric."

From a maniacal villain whose toenails are painted purple and pink in the tenth Fast and Furious film, to a starring role in Apple TV+'s upcoming, Chief of War, set in 18th-century Hawaii, the Aquaman actor is switching things up.

"I’m a peacock at the highest level and I’m having the time of my life," Momoa added.

He's not totally departing from the action-packed flicks we know and love him for, with Aquaman 2 coming out next year, there's still more to come from him in the superhero sphere, but with the environmentally conscious actor's spin on it of course.

"I don’t want to give too much away. But we really get to speed up what is going to happen to this earth, and it’s not because of aliens," he teased about the DC Comics sequel.

Last month, Momoa took to Instagram to seemingly reveal Ben Affleck's involvement in the upcoming Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom.

Sharing two snapshots with Affleck, the newly married actor was dressed to the nines in a very Bruce Wayne-looking suit ensemble, while Momoa celebrated getting to spend time with the actor yet again.

"REUNITED bruce and arthur. love u and miss u Ben," Momoa captioned the post, which also included a video, taken by the Aquaman star, that supposedly showed a WB backlot tour inadvertently seeing Affleck and Momoa, and discovering his involvement in the upcoming Aquaman film.

"WB studio tours just explored the backlot alright. busted on set," Momoa wrote. "All great things coming AQUAMAN 2 all my aloha."

In the video, Momoa can be heard laughing as a tour group drives up on them on set, and exclaiming, "Well it's not a f**king secret anymore, is it?"

"Well, we tried to keep it a secret," he adds as he walks over to a trailer with a sign reading "B.A." on the door. "Whoops!"

ET has previously reached out to WB for comment on Affleck's unexpected involvement in Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom -- for which Momoa wrapped principal photography in January, and is slated to hit theaters March 17, 2023.

