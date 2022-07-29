Wind in their hair and love in their hearts. Jason Momoa and Eiza Gonzalez' rekindled romance is heating up on the back of a Harley.

The pair was photographed spending time together while riding on the Aquaman star's Harley-Davidson motorcycle for a romantic drive through Malibu.

Momoa, 42, and Gonzalez, 32, enjoyed the scenic vista as they rode, with Momoa driving and Gonzalez wrapping her arms around his waist.

The action star rocked a light pink hoodie and color-matching helmet paired with slate gray pants, while the Baby Driver actress rocked a yellow-and-black varsity jacket and black pants.

The couple was romantically linked earlier this year following Momoa's split from wife Lisa Bonet in January, after being together for 16 years. ET's source said at the time that the couple had started out as friends but always had an "underlying chemistry."

The fling ended quickly, though, and a source said in June that Momoa and Gonzalez were going their separate ways. However, it seems the chemistry grew hot between the two yet again earlier this month.

A source told ET on July 12, "Jason and Eiza are hanging out again when it's convenient and when they're in the same place," the source said. "They're both busy in their own lives and with work, so it's difficult to have a serious relationship, but they do still enjoy each other's company and like each other."

The Malibu motorcycle ride also comes just a few days after Momoa was involved in a head-on collision with a motorcyclist while driving his car.

The California Highway Patrol confirmed that the actor was involved in a crash on Old Topanga Road in Los Angeles, when a motorcyclist crossed over the double yellow lines directly into the path of Momoa's 1970 Oldsmobile. The other driver was ejected from his motorcycle and ultimately transferred to Northridge Hospital with minor, non-life threatening injuries.

According to the accident report, Momoa exited his own vehicle moments after the crash to assist the other driver. He flagged down a passing motorist to call 9-1-1 and remained on the scene as officers responded. No arrests were made in connection to the incident.

