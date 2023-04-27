Jason Momoa knows what wisdom he wants to impart on his kids. The 43-year-old actor covers the latest issue of Men's Health, and, in the accompanying interview, reveals the most important thing he teaches his and ex Lisa Bonet's children, Nakoa-Wolf, 14, and Lola Iolani, 15.

"There's nothing worth doing if it's not gonna be hard and it's not gonna be a struggle. It's OK to fall. You fall, you get back up and do it again," Momoa says of what he tells his kids. "They wanna be perfect and they're afraid; they think if you fall, it's bad. But I'm like, 'No, falling is great, man. Falling is great 'cause you're gonna succeed if you keep doing it.'"

One thing that gives the actor a "massive bond" with his kids is climbing, so much so that he has the teens send him videos of them doing it while he's away working.

"I'm watching my heart climb up the wall. They're children, but they're so strong and confident and express themselves through movement," he says. "Sometimes you have to be dynamic, sometimes static and smooth, and you just get to explore. When they succeed, you feel the moment."

Jason Roman for Men’s Health

Apart from climbing, Momoa, who split from Bonet in January 2022 after 16 years together, is passionate about banning single-use plastics and his upcoming roles in Chief of War and Fast X. The former initiative, and others like it, is what Momoa has his sights set on for the long-term.

"It's really cool to be up here as an actor, but this is not what I wanna do for a living," he says. "It's just a moment in time. I wanna go back to making art, to painting, to writing, you know, raising a family, and then making significant environmental change. I'll do movies just to entertain."

As work often takes him away from his family, Momoa makes sure that whatever he spends his time on is something that he's excited about.

"I don't get to see my kids right now for a very long time. I gotta share things with them. I'm doing everything that I want to do, everything that I'm designed to do. And you've got to do that," he says. "I want my children to know that and do that."

"I worked for a very long time when they were young doing s**t I didn't want to do to put food on the table. And now? You should only work with the people you wanna work with. You should create with the people you wanna create with," Momoa adds. "Whatever situation you’re in, you gotta find your path."

RELATED CONTENT:

Jason Momoa Strips Down and Flexes His Backside on TV This video is unavailable because we were unable to load a message from our sponsors.



If you are using ad-blocking software, please disable it and reload the page. Up Next

Watch Jason Momoa Blow Up the Vatican in Fiery New 'Fast X' Trailer

Jason Momoa Delivers Christmas Tree to Ex Lisa Bonet's House

Jason Momoa Comments on Photo of Lenny Kravitz Kissing Ex Lisa Bonet

Related Gallery