Jason Segel to Star in AMC Mystery Anthology, 'Dispatches From Elsewhere'

Jason Segel fans are in for a puzzling time!

It's been a minute since the How I Met Your Mother star was on our screens, but the 38-year-old is set to come back in Dispatches From Elsewhere, announced by AMC at the summer Television Critics Association press tour in Beverly Hills, California, on Saturday.

The new show is billed in a release as an anthology series about a group of people who "stumble into a puzzle hiding just behind the veil of everyday life. They will come to find that the mystery winds far deeper than they ever imagined."

AMC president of original programming called the show "a truly unique premise and peopled by vivid characters," adding that it is driven by Segel's "wildly creative vision." It all sounds like a big departure from some of the actor's previous outings, where he is more known for goofy, comedic characters like those he's played in HIMYM, Forgetting Sarah Marshall and I Love You, Man.

Segel created and will star in the show, and it begins shooting early next year. This marks Segel's return to series television since HIMYM wrapped in 2014.

Take a look back at the show that helped launch Segel's career, as the cast of Freaks and Geeks reflect on the legacy of that show, in the video below.

