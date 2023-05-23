Jason Sudeikis is enjoying a night out with his son! The 47-year-old actor stepped out on Monday to attend an NBA game with his son, 9-year-old Otis, and his famous pal, Jason Bateman.

The trio sat courtside for the big game, which saw the Denver Nuggets complete a sweep against the Los Angeles Lakers in the Western Conference Finals. The Nuggets will go on the play the winner of the Boston Celtics and Miami Heat series, which the latter team is currently leading 3-0.

Though the Lakers didn't come out victorious in the game, the three guys appeared to have a great time, with a tracksuit-clad Otis smiling alongside his dad, and Sudeikis chatting with Bateman.

The night out comes amid Sudeikis' custody battle with his ex, Olivia Wilde, regarding whether their kids should live in L.A. or New York. In addition to Otis, the duo, who called off their engagement in November 2020, shares a 6-year-old daughter, Daisy.

Last month in court docs, Wilde asked Sudeikis to start paying child support for their kids, claiming she "has borne the lion's share of the expenses for their children" even though "he earns significantly more than" her. She also asked that Sudeikis, whom she previously claimed is trying to litigate her into debt, cover her legal bills to the tune of no less than $500,000.

"Jason shared costs equally and fairly throughout his relationship, including everything related to the children," a source close to Sudeikis told ET after Wilde's filing. "Jason took it upon himself to initiate the proceedings in the first place to ensure that the kids would be properly cared for by both parents based on the court deciding what is fair financially going forward."

