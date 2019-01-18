Ken Jeong returns to Magnum P.I., and you know what that means: comedy gold!

On Sunday's episode, titled "Winner Takes All," Jeong's Luther Gillis is back to ruffle Thomas Magnum's (Jay Hernandez) feathers as they go up for the same case dressed in the same Hawaiian button-up shirt. ET exclusively debuts a first look from the upcoming installment, which will air after the AFC Championship game, and the frenemies pick up right where they left off. This time, there's a new person in Luther's corner who catches Magnum's eye.

"Cute shirts, you guys plan this?" Willa (Halston Sage), Luther's new intern, quips.

"Willa, this is Thomas Magnum, my old poker buddy. Thomas, this is my intern Willa. She's a family friend so hands off," Luther says, trying to shut down any possibility of a blip on the romance radar.

"I'm really more of an apprentice than an intern. Just learnin' the ropes," Willa replies.

"Honestly, there's nobody better to learn from, in terms of what not to do, than from this guy," Magnum says, turning up the charm.

But Luther isn't blind to the fact that there's something manifesting between Magnum and Willa, and he pre-emptively tries his best to nip it in the bud.

"Break it up you two, this whole thing... seriously," he says, unamused by the whole situation. But why exactly are they fighting to get the same job? Watch ET's exclusive sneak peek above to find out.

Former NFL pro Eddie George and NASCAR driver Ryan Blaney also guest star in the episode.

Magnum P.I. airs a new episode on a special day and time, immediately following the AFC Championship game Sunday on CBS.

RELATED CONTENT:

Ken Jeong Makes a Memorable Entrance in 'Magnum P.I.' Sneak Peek -- Watch! (Exclusive)

On Set With the 'Magnum P.I.' Cast in Hawaii – 5 Reasons to Watch This Action-Packed Reboot! (Exclusive)

Jay Hernandez Enjoys Bachelor Life on Set of the 'Magnum P.I.' Reboot (Exclusive)