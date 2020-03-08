News

JAY-Z and Blue Ivy Have Adorable Father-Daughter Date at L.A. Lakers vs. Clippers Game

By Zach Seemayer‍
Blue Ivy and Jay-Z at Lakers Game
Allen Berezovsky/Getty Images

JAY-Z knows how to really spend quality time with his little girl.

The music mogul and his 8-year-old daughter, Blue Ivy, enjoyed a day out at the Staples Center in Los Angeles on Sunday.

The pair had court-side seats as they watched the Lakers face off against the Clippers for an afternoon game that ended with the Lakers beating their hometown rivals 112 to 103.

Blue -- who rocked a denim jacket, black pants and shirt with black combat boots -- took in the whole game with her megastar dad, who sported a grey sweater, and a ball cap. Her mom, Beyoncé, wasn't in attendance.

Blue Ivy and Jay-Z at Lakers Game
Allen Berezovsky/Getty Images
Blue Ivy and Jay-Z at Lakers Game
Allen Berezovsky/Getty Images

After the game, the proud dad introduced Blue to a few of the players, including JaVale McGee and Anthony Davis.

The rapper's daughter politely shook hands with her dad's famous friends on the court, after the win.

JaVale McGee meets Blue Ivy and Jay-Z at Lakers Game
Allen Berezovsky/Getty Images
Anthony Davis meets Blue Ivy and Jay-Z at Lakers Game
Allen Berezovsky/Getty Images

She also got a chance to meet LeBron James, and the young girl appeared to get a bit bashful while talking with the superstar, who promised to get her a signed basketball.

Despite her own superstar parents, getting to meet the NBA legend still seemed to leave Blue in awe.

Check out the video below for more on JAY-Z and Beyonce's oldest daughter.

