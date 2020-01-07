Blue Ivy Is a Total Cutie in New Photo to Celebrate Her 8th Birthday

It's Blue Ivy Carter's birthday!

Beyoncé and JAY-Z's eldest daughter turned eight on Tuesday, and her grandpa, Mathew Knowles, couldn't help but give his granddaughter a sweet birthday shout-out. The music executive shared a never-before-seen photo of Blue wearing an orange shirt with a gray skirt with cherries on it, and wearing her school backpack.

"Happy Birthday to my beautiful and oldest granddaughter Blue Ivy. Love, Papa G," Knowles captioned the sweet picture/video that includes animated stars and another birthday message. The post quickly filled up with heartwarming comments wishing Blue a happy birthday.

Blue is joined by 2-year-old twin siblings Rumi and Sir. They were all recently featured in Beyoncé's "2019 Bey-Cap" video that she posted on her Instagram.

The minute-and-a-half video showed intimate footage of family gatherings like the birthday party for her and JAY-Z's twin daughter and son, as well as Beyonce's own birthday celebration. It also showed the family celebrating the Fourth of July and other holidays.

Fans have been seeing more of Blue lately. Last week, Megan Thee Stallion posted a photo of herself with Bey and Blue looking all grown up at a New Year's party.

Little Blue is already growing up so fast, with Beyoncé's mom, Tina Knowles, previously praising her while chatting with ET about how her granddaughter is featured in a Lion King song.

