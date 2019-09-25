Beyonce is attempting to put an argument over the trademarking of Blue Ivy Carter's name to rest -- and she's bringing up the 7-year-old's position as a "cultural icon" to do it.

The Lion King star initially filed to trademark "Blue Ivy Carter" in 2012, weeks after ​her daughter was born, to launch a series of products. However, a woman named Veronica Morales has challenged that application, citing her own trademark on "Blue Ivy," the name of her wedding planning company.

According to multiple reports, in newly filed court documents, Beyonce hits back at Morales' claim "that consumers are likely to be confused between a boutique wedding event planning business and Blue Ivy Carter, the daughter of two of the most famous performers in the world." She reportedly says Morales' challenge to Blue Ivy Carter's trademark "is frivolous and should be refused in its entirety."

The documents reportedly state, "Blue Ivy Carter is a cultural icon who has been described as a 'mini style star' and has been celebrated for her 'fashion moments' over [sic] the years… Her life and activities are followed extensively by the media and the public."

"Blue Ivy Carter has achieved a significant amount of fame, particularly at such a young age...She also has a noted and well-chronicled interest in fashion," the docs reportedly continued. "Given these factors, Blue Ivy Carter is capable of and interested in becoming the face of a brand... For this reason, the factual context demonstrates that BGK filed the Application with the intent to build a brand around Blue Ivy Carter and her public reputation and renown."

Beyonce is also mom to twins Sir and Rumi Carter. See more on the family in the video below.

