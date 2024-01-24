News

Jazz Jennings Shows Off 70-Pound Weight Loss in Swimsuit Pic

By Paige Gawley
Published: 11:43 AM PST, January 24, 2024

The TLC star revealed in 2021 that she'd gained nearly 100 pounds.

Jazz Jennings is celebrating her weight loss. Earlier this month, the 23-year-old TLC star took to Instagram to reveal she's lost 70 pounds.

Jennings posted the impressive news alongside a pic of her at the beach, wearing a black-and-white tankini and coordinating swim skirt.

"70 pounds down! Feeling happier and healthier than I've been in years," Jennings wrote. "I still have a ways to go, but I'm so proud to finally be taking the necessary steps toward bettering my mind, body, and spirit."

Her post came more than two years after the I Am Jazz star revealed that she gained nearly 100 pounds in two years. 

"Two years ago, I was on my way to one of the greatest institutions in the world, but I was actually struggling severely with mental health issues," she said on the series, alluding to her acceptance to Harvard. "I started binge eating and I gained weight, and more weight, and more weight."

"Now, almost 100 pounds heavier, here I am today. Having all this extra weight, I can't do so many things with my body that I used to be able to do," Jennings continued. "I do experience fat shaming from my family. It makes me feel really humiliated."

Since then, Jennings has documented her weight-loss journey on Instagram, sharing photos of herself playing tennis, going to the gym, and running with her dad.

"'There she is….the 2024 JAZZZZ' - @gregory_scott_4 My dad is the BEST. So supportive and empathetic. Thanks for always being there for me," she wrote alongside the latter post. "Now I just have to be consistent in order to reach my health goals! Baby steps."

RELATED CONTENT:

Video

Jazz Jennings Details 100-Pound Weight Gain in 'I Am Jazz' Season 7 Trailer
'I Am Jazz': Jazz Jennings Receives Cruel Message on a Dating App

TV

'I Am Jazz': Jazz Jennings Receives Cruel Message on a Dating App

Jazz Jennings Reflects on 100-Pound Weight Gain in 'I Am Jazz' Trailer

TV

Jazz Jennings Reflects on 100-Pound Weight Gain in 'I Am Jazz' Trailer

Jazz Jennings Opens Up About Her Eating Disorder and Weight Gain

News

Jazz Jennings Opens Up About Her Eating Disorder and Weight Gain

Related Photos
Must-See Celeb Sightings: January 2024
64 Photos
Must-See Celeb Sightings: January 2024

 

Tags: