Jazz Jennings Shows Off 70-Pound Weight Loss in Swimsuit Pic

Jazz Jennings is celebrating her weight loss. Earlier this month, the 23-year-old TLC star took to Instagram to reveal she's lost 70 pounds.

Jennings posted the impressive news alongside a pic of her at the beach, wearing a black-and-white tankini and coordinating swim skirt.

"70 pounds down! Feeling happier and healthier than I've been in years," Jennings wrote. "I still have a ways to go, but I'm so proud to finally be taking the necessary steps toward bettering my mind, body, and spirit."

Her post came more than two years after the I Am Jazz star revealed that she gained nearly 100 pounds in two years.

"Two years ago, I was on my way to one of the greatest institutions in the world, but I was actually struggling severely with mental health issues," she said on the series, alluding to her acceptance to Harvard. "I started binge eating and I gained weight, and more weight, and more weight."

"Now, almost 100 pounds heavier, here I am today. Having all this extra weight, I can't do so many things with my body that I used to be able to do," Jennings continued. "I do experience fat shaming from my family. It makes me feel really humiliated."

Since then, Jennings has documented her weight-loss journey on Instagram, sharing photos of herself playing tennis, going to the gym, and running with her dad.

"'There she is….the 2024 JAZZZZ' - @gregory_scott_4 My dad is the BEST. So supportive and empathetic. Thanks for always being there for me," she wrote alongside the latter post. "Now I just have to be consistent in order to reach my health goals! Baby steps."

