Jazz Jennings Updates Fans After Undergoing Gender Confirmation Surgery

Jazz Jennings is feeling great following her gender confirmation surgery.

The 17-year-old I Am Jazz star took to Instagram on Thursday to give her fans a health update after undergoing the operation.

"I’m doing great, thanks for all of the love and support💖," the LGBTQ activist wrote alongside a smiling picture of herself wearing a hospital gown while in bed. Jennings, who has lived as a female with the full support of her family since age 5, was assigned male at birth, but has identified as a girl from early childhood.

In 2014, Jennings was named one of Time's 25 Most Influential Teens and a year later TLC ordered an 11-episode series, I Am Jazz focusing on her family and life as a transgender teen. The show recently aired its fourth season.

Earlier this month, the Jennings opened up about her surgery, telling her fans in a YouTube video that she was "so looking forward to it."

"I’ve been ready for this my entire life,” she expressed, adding that sharing her journey is important to help other transgender teens and their parents.

