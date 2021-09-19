Jean Smart Reveals the 'Really Special' Way 13-Year-Old Son Forrest Reacted to Her Emmy Win
Emmys 2021: Jean Smart (‘Hacks’) Full Backstage Interview
Emmys 2021: Stephen Colbert Full Backstage Interview
Emmys 2021: Lorne Michaels ('SNL') Full Backstage Interview
Emmys 2021: Evan Peters and Julianne Nicholson (Mare of Easttown…
Emmys 2021: Debbie Allen Full Backstage Interview
Emmys 2021: ‘The Queen's Gambit’ Full Backstage Interview
Emmys 2021: The Cast of ‘Hamilton’ -- Full Backstage Interview
Emmys 2021: ‘The Crown’s Josh O'Connor -- Full Backstage Intervi…
Emmys 2021: ‘The Crown’s Gillian Anderson -- Full Backstage Inte…
Emmys 2021: John Oliver (Last Week Tonight) -- Full Backstage In…
Emmys 2021: Cecily Strong's Still Not Sure She'll Be Back for ‘S…
Emmys 2021: Jason Sudeikis on His Win and That Lorne Michaels Mo…
Mandy Moore Talks Life as a New Mom at the 2021 Emmys (Exclusive)
Emmys 2021: Emerald Fennell Shares Her Advice to ‘The Crown’s Ne…
'PEN15' Cast Jokes About 'Pumping and Dumping' During Emmys 2021…
Emmys 2021: Jason Sudeikis Opens Up About ‘Ted Lasso’s 20 Nomina…
Emmys 2021: Jennifer Coolidge Talks ‘White Lotus’ and ‘Legally B…
Emmys 2021: How 'Lovecraft Country' Cast Will Honor Michael K. W…
Billy Porter Talks the Final Season of ‘Pose’ and Feeling Free a…
Backstage at Sunday's 2021 Emmy Awards, Jean Smart reflected on what it meant to win after "such a difficult last six months." Smart, 70, took home Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series for her performance on Hacks and, as she acknowledged onstage during her acceptance speech, the celebration comes in the wake of the death of her late husband, Richard Gilliland.
"He'd be very happy for me," Smart told ET's Lauren Zima on the Emmys' Winners Walk. The couple, who met as co-stars on Designing Women, married in 1987. Gilliland died in March at age 71.
With the Emmys marking her first awards show since his death, she brought along a special date: Her son, Forrest, whom she and Gilliland adopted in 2009. "I was thrilled to share it with my youngest, and he's ecstatic!" Smart told ET. "So that was really special."
Smart also gave Forrest and her eldest son, Connor, thanks onstage during the telecast, calling them "both very courageous individuals in their own right and put up with Mommy commuting from Philadelphia and back. But Hacks has been such a thrill. I can't even tell you."
She reiterated the latter point backstage. As a now four-time winner with seven additional nominations (including a second nod this year alone for her work on Mare of Easttown), Smart admitted that she's happy to be rewarded for something she can stand behind.
"If you did something that you thought was kind of OK, you didn't feel like it was your best and then you got rewarded for it, that wouldn't feel that great. But to be really proud of something and then get honored for it, that's extra special," she said. "Unfortunately, I have to go to work at the crack of dawn tomorrow so I can't party too much tonight."
The 2021 Primetime Emmy Awards, hosted by Cedric the Entertainer, aired live Sunday, Sept. 19 on CBS and Paramount+. For complete Emmys coverage, stay tuned to ETonline.com.
RELATED CONTENT:
2021 Primetime Emmy Awards: The Complete Winners List
Jean Smart Talks 'Hacks' and 'Designing Women' (Exclusive)
How to Watch all the Emmy-Winning and Emmy-Nominated Series