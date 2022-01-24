Jeannie Mai Shares Unfiltered Look at Postpartum Life: "Nothing Prepared Me"
Jeannie Mai is sharing an update on her life as a new mom.
The Real co-host took to Instagram Monday to share an unfiltered look at her postpartum body and a candid take on life since she and her husband Jeezy, welcomed their first child together.
"While being a new mom is the most exhilarating moment I have ever experienced in my life— nothing prepared me for postpartum. NOTHING. No book I’ve read, advice I’ve gotten, that could have compiled ALL the things I’d need just to sit, lay down, walk, or even hold our baby," Jeannie revealed. "This was me a few days postpartum and my God, I’ve been LIVING in these @fridamom briefs. They’re LEGIT the best damn thing!"
Jeannie went on to admit that post-pregnancy has been the hardest chapter thus far, adding that she's happy and healing.
"The 4th trimester has been the hardest trimester yet, but I’m a happy, healing mom over here 💁🏻♀️ #postpartum," she continued.
Jeannie 43, and Jeezy, 44, who have yet to confirm the gender of their newborn, revealed baby Jenkins' name on Jan. 20.
In a video posted on her Hello Hunnay YouTube channel, Jeannie gave viewers a tour of the baby’s nursery, where she shared that that they named their child Monaco Mai Jenkins. Jeannie said that Baby Monaco’s name pays homage to the first place where she and Jeezy solidified their relationship. Jeannie explained that after considering giving the baby a J name -- Jeannie and Jeezy opted for something more personal.
Prior to the newborn's name reveal, Jeannie pointed to a picture of a bridge and told the story about how she and the "Put On" rapper had a three-hour talk while she walked that bridge during a solo trip. "This picture was taken in Monaco, France, which is why this nursery is themed after baby J’s name, Monaco."
After revealing the wall decal that has the baby’s name on it, the new mom continued, "That’s really the theme of the nursery, what Monaco is about. Family, moments, traveling, discussions, important key points in my life and Jeezy’s life, that brought Monaco here."
The couple announced Monaco’s arrival on Jan. 11. "I asked God for a life of love and happiness. He sent me my family,” she wrote next to a picture of a baby blanket and a tag that had the baby’s nickname. “Baby Jenkins is here 🍼❤️."
In November, prior to Monaco’s arrival, Jeannie spoke to ET's Nischelle Turner about her and her husband’s decision to keep their child’s gender a surprise. "I don't want to because I realized, Nischelle, how many surprises do you actually have in life?" Jeannie explained. "This is the ultimate one.”
She continued, "I want to have a gender-free planning with my husband. So everything that we are excited to do should apply to the child, no matter if it's a boy or a girl."
