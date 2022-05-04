Jed and Katey Duggar Welcome Baby Boy
The Duggar family has gotten bigger! On Tuesday, Jed Duggar shared that he and his wife, Katey, welcomed their first child. The couple shared the news via their joint Instagram.
“He’s here! We love you so much, baby True! 💙💙💙 💙Truett Oliver Duggar💙 Born Monday, May 2 6:34pm 8 lb 5 oz 20.5 inches,” he wrote.
The reality TV star went on to share the biblical meaning behind his son’s name. "Truett: 'warrior for Christ,'" he wrote. “Oliver: 'peace.'"
Along with the caption, Jed posted a picture of him, Katey and Truett in the hospital. In another pic, baby True lies on the bed swaddled in a blue blanket.
The couple’s comments were flooded with congratulatory messages. “Congratulations!!! He is precious! 💙,” Hannah Duggar wrote. "He is soooo adorable!! Congrats guys!,” Jill Duggar Dillard wrote.
In addition to the post, the proud parents shared a link to their YouTube channel with their birth story video. In the vlog, the couple documents their last trip in the empty nursery and their trip to the hospital so that doctors could induce labor.
Jed and Katey shared the news they were expecting their child in September. The pair posted a picture of them sharing a kiss while Katey holds up a sign that reads, "And then there were 3. Baby Duggar Spring '22."
The couple, who got married in April, caught some backlash due to the caption that came with their announcement. "She tested positive, but not for COVID. 😉," the caption read.
While there were plenty of congratulatory comments, some people shared their thoughts on what they perceived to be an insensitive announcement.
