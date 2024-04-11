The legal divorce battle between Jeezy and Jeannie Mai got more complicated this week, as the rapper filed new court documents requesting that he be granted primary custody of the couple's 2-year-old daughter, Monaco.

In the docs, obtained by ET on Thursday, Jeezy -- real name Jay Wayne Jenkins -- claims that granting him primary custody would give Monaco more "stability," and alleges that Jeannie's busy schedule and "excessive" travel has "gravely impacted" his daughter's well-being.

"[Jeezy] and the parties' minor child enjoyed a strong parental bond before [he] moved out of the Marital Residence, and it is important for the minor child to maintain her bond with both parents," the documents state.

The rapper -- who filed for divorce from the former The Real co-host last September after two years of marriage -- further alleges in his filing that Jeannie "uses her brother and her mother as caretakers for the parties' minor child whenever [she] is unable to personally care for the parties' minor child." Jeezy claims that his ex has neglected his agreed-upon parenting time, even allegedly going so far as to vacate her California home "with no notice" so Jeezy couldn't pick his daughter up on April 2, 2024.

"To date, [Jeezy] does not know where [Jeannie] is living with the parties' minor child," the documents allege.

Furthermore, when he was finally able to "exercise parenting time" from April 8-9, 2024, Jeezy claims that Monaco "was lethargic, appeared to be exhausted, and seemed to be underweight."

In court documents filed in December, Jeannie voiced her own safety concerns for Monaco's care, regarding Jeezy's possession of firearms, which she claimed have been "unsecured in the past."

Jeezy also addresses these claims in his filing, insisting that he has "always made sure that his firearms are secured and safely away from the parties' minor child," and accusing Jeannie of "staging" a photo of Monaco next to a bag which he kept one of his firearms in while leaving the house.

Jeezy also pointed out that he has a Second Amendment right to own a firearm, and further, is licensed to own one, despite that not being required in the state of Georgia. "[Jeezy] further shows the Court that there has not been a single incident with his firearms and the parties' minor child," the docs state.

