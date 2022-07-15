He may be a decorated actor, but Jeff Bridges took on the most important role of all last summer as father of the bride for his youngest daughter, Hayley.

The lucky bride married her longtime love, Justin Shane, in Kestrel Park in Santa Ynez, California last August. In new photos released from BRIDES magazine, Bridges was all smiles as he walked Hayley down the aisle and offered some opening remarks before the ceremony began.

McKenzie Smith for Tanya Menoni

"My dad gave a welcome speech and touched on a trait of Justin's that I also mentioned in my vows, which is that kids and dogs love him," Hayley tells BRIDES. "I believe this to be an example of his wonderful energy."

Hayley -- an interior designer -- worked with Justin to design a cozy English garden-style wedding, supported by a color scheme of whites, creams, greens and blue. Bridges wore a black suit with a dusty blue tie and delicate fern boutonniere, and his daughter donned an elegant A-line wedding dress with a V-neckline and lace overlay. They walked down the aisle together to the sound of "Sweet Thing" by Van Morrison, and came together again at the reception for a sweet father-daughter dance.

McKenzie Smith for Tanya Menoni

The BRIDES feature also tells the story of Hayley's engagement, which occurred on Christmas Eve 2019 in Montana. After Justin got down on one knee to pop the question, Bridges was there with the rest of the family to pop champagne in celebration.

Hayley's engagement happened less than a year before Bridges was diagnosed with non-Hodgkins lymphoma in October 2020. In January 2021, the 72-year-old Oscar winner shared that his tumor had shrunk dramatically and he is now in remission, but a recent battle with COVID-19 wiped him out all over again.

"Cancer-wise, yeah remission, and COVID, you know, that made my cancer look like nothing, that COVID," he told ET last month at the premiere of his new FX series, The Old Man. "I did my chemo for the cancer and that stripped me of all my immune system, so then I got COVID on top of that, and it wiped me out."

With chemotherapy and the pandemic, it took three years to get The Old Man made -- the series, based on the novel by Thomas Perry, was originally set to debut on FX on Hulu in 2021.

"Oh man, that all seems like a bizarre dream, you know," Bridges, who is also an executive producer on the project, admitted. We started The Old Man three years ago."

He continued, "Had two years off, and then come back into it, and and it’s like we had a long weekend and I, you know, had this bizarre dream."

RELATED CONTENT:

Jeff Bridges Gives Health Update After Cancer and COVID-19 Diagnosis

Jeff Bridges Reveals He Was 'Pretty Close to Dying'

Jeff Bridges ‘Feeling Good’ After Cancer and COVID (Exclusive)