Jeffree Star Posts Cryptic Message Amid Nathan Schwandt Breakup Rumors

Jeffree Star's recent social media activity has fans thinking he and Nathan Schwandt may have called it quits.

Member of Star's online fanbase began to worry that the two had broken up after a series of canceled events and cryptic posts shared by Star. A couple days after rumors surfaced that the two had split, Star, 34, tweeted and then deleted a cryptic message.

"Dear God please stop the pain," the YouTuber wrote, in screenshots captured by fans, who assume it was related to a potential split. Star and Schwandt have yet to comment or dismiss the break up rumors. The two have been dating for five years and last month, moved into a $14.6 million mansion together.

Seriously worried about @JeffreeStar . Sending nothing but love and hope the pain does stop 😢 pic.twitter.com/KAolRvX9sk — makeupmomma83 (@tishaleef) January 9, 2020

On Jan. 4, the makeup mogul tweeted about feeling down, but having his pets by his side.

"My dogs always make me smile when I’m down 💯 weekend vibes," he wrote.

My dogs always make me smile when I’m down 💯 Weekend vibes pic.twitter.com/8s1EKT2zOo — Jeffree Star (@JeffreeStar) January 4, 2020

Star then pulled out of the Jeffree Star x MMMMitchell Masterclass tour "due to unforeseen personal reasons."

"It is with a heavy heart that we must regretfully inform you that due to unforeseen personal reasons, Jeffree Star is unable to travel to Europe to take part in the upcoming Jeffree Star x MMMMitchell Masterclass tour presented by Tatti Lashes," the lash brand wrote on their website.

While Star has kept quiet, MMMMitchell took to his Instagram Story to share that he was upset that he tour was not moving forward, "but I also feel upset because my friend’s upset. The worst part is that it really can’t be helped and these feelings that Jeffree is feeling, I wish that I could just make them go away," he said per various sites.

To add fuel to the fire, fans also noticed that Star removed "wifey of Nathan" on his Instagram bio. The Nathan pillow on Star's merchandise website also appears to have been removed, as the search for the product yielded no results. The "Nathan" lipstick, meanwhile, just reads "sold out."

For more on Star and Schwandt's relationship and potential split, watch the video above.

