Shane Dawson and Jeffree Star's collaboration is in high demand!

The YouTube stars launched their highly anticipated Conspiracy collection on Friday and, within minutes, Star's site crashed thanks to the rush of people trying to buy the products.

"You guys CRASHED the site!" Star tweeted after the launch of the collection, which includes palettes, lip glosses, lipsticks, clothing, accessory bags and more. "Shane’s in a ball crying on the floor. Working on getting everything back up!!! #shanedawsonxjeffreestar"

You guys CRASHED the site! Shane’s in a ball crying on the floor. Working on getting everything back up!!! #shanedawsonxjeffreestar — Jeffree Star (@JeffreeStar) November 1, 2019

"IM SO SORRY GUYS!!" Dawson wrote in response to Star's tweet. "we’re trying everything right now!! 😭❤️❤️❤️❤️"

IM SO SORRY GUYS!! we’re trying everything right now!! 😭❤️❤️❤️❤️ https://t.co/Gek6uoXaSz — Shane Dawson (@shanedawson) November 1, 2019

While some reported that the collection was sold out within 40 minutes, Dawson tweeted that, though "everything is kind of broke" on the website, they still have stock left to sell.

"ITS NOT OUT OF STOCK! the site is just broke," he tweeted. "i’m so sorry! working on it now!!!!!!!!! 😭❤️🙏🏻🙏🏻🙏🏻🙏🏻"

ITS NOT OUT OF STOCK! the site is just broke. i’m so sorry! working on it now!!!!!!!!! 😭❤️🙏🏻🙏🏻🙏🏻🙏🏻 https://t.co/742CwsKxpO — Shane Dawson (@shanedawson) November 1, 2019

Lines at Morphe stores were just as busy as the online marketplace, with video from the Burbank, California, outpost showing hundreds of people waiting to get into the store.

thought I would be cute and run to Morphe on my lunch break but @shanedawson and @JeffreeStar have the girls CAMPING OUT hdjfngsijf #JeffreeXShanepic.twitter.com/YxrGgllNSX — Oscar Gracey (@oscargracey) November 1, 2019

Likewise, a line in a New Jersey mall extended further than the eye could see.

The line is already crazy in Jersey ! 30 min. away from the Store Opening! Ready to grab the Collection 💄🐷🐽#ShanexJeffree@MorpheBrushes@JeffreeStar@shanedawsonpic.twitter.com/GiUmxXhX5m — Ashley Oppedisano 🎀 (@_ashleymarie13_) November 1, 2019

Watch the video below for more on Dawson and Star.

