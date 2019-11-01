Shane Dawson and Jeffree Star's 'Conspiracy' Collection Drops and Breaks the Internet
Shane Dawson and Jeffree Star's collaboration is in high demand!
The YouTube stars launched their highly anticipated Conspiracy collection on Friday and, within minutes, Star's site crashed thanks to the rush of people trying to buy the products.
"You guys CRASHED the site!" Star tweeted after the launch of the collection, which includes palettes, lip glosses, lipsticks, clothing, accessory bags and more. "Shane’s in a ball crying on the floor. Working on getting everything back up!!! #shanedawsonxjeffreestar"
"IM SO SORRY GUYS!!" Dawson wrote in response to Star's tweet. "we’re trying everything right now!! 😭❤️❤️❤️❤️"
While some reported that the collection was sold out within 40 minutes, Dawson tweeted that, though "everything is kind of broke" on the website, they still have stock left to sell.
"ITS NOT OUT OF STOCK! the site is just broke," he tweeted. "i’m so sorry! working on it now!!!!!!!!! 😭❤️🙏🏻🙏🏻🙏🏻🙏🏻"
Lines at Morphe stores were just as busy as the online marketplace, with video from the Burbank, California, outpost showing hundreds of people waiting to get into the store.
Likewise, a line in a New Jersey mall extended further than the eye could see.
