After taking a five month break, Shane Dawson has returned to YouTube with a powerful video.

On Friday, the 31-year-old online star uploaded a documentary titled The Return of Eugenia Cooney, where he chronicles Cooney's battle with anorexia and her time off from social media. The video begins with a warning message explaining that the content "contains discussion of eating disorders which may be triggering to viewers."

In the hour-long video, Dawson explains why he decided to reach out to Cooney, who explained to him that she wanted to seek help and treatment for an eating disorder. This led Dawson to ask if he could document her road to recovery.

Before Dawson's video, Cooney had never admitted to having an eating disorder. However, many viewers and fans would comment on her slim appearance and express their concern for her health and well being -- which is also part of the documentary.

The video -- which already has almost 500,000 views at press time -- was met with a slew of positive messages, including a tweet from Cooney herself, who also took a moment to wish Dawson a happy birthday.

"HAPPY BIRTHDAY TO ONE OF THE MOST KINDEST, GENUINE PEOPLE I KNOW @shanedawson!!! You are truly amazing and this world is such a better place because of you! I am so blessed to know you. All my best for a wonderful birthday! You deserve the best! SO MUCH LOVE!! ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️," she tweeted.

Dawson retweeted her message, adding, "Thank you for letting me help share your story. I love you so so much. I got your back forever. <3 :'))))."

Thank you for letting me help share your story. I love you so so much. I got your back forever. <3 :')))) https://t.co/tS3fLVp8A3 — Shane Dawson (@shanedawson) July 19, 2019

See more messages of support from fans in the video below:

I absolutely loved Shane Dawson's new video, and brought a unique way to bring awareness to such a hard topic to discuss and generally deal with, especially in today's society. Thank you for being you @shanedawson ❤️ — KDG/MCMXCV (@KDG_HD) July 19, 2019

reason why I love and respect @shanedawson so much a thread:) — LL (@scaiiii) July 19, 2019

Shane Dawson comes back with an hour long video that you know everyone was checking YouTube for every 5 min today 🙋🏼‍♀️ Eugenia... such a beautiful soul inside and out. Now he’s trending! Missed you Shane! — AshlyPashlee🕵🏼‍♀️ (@AshlyPashlee) July 19, 2019

@shanedawson ‘s new video is incredible as usual. The only YouTuber that can make an hour long video feels like 10 mins. — 🌙 (@uwuiu) July 19, 2019

okay everyone let’s say it together, THANK YOU SHANE DAWSON FOR HELPING US FORM A NEW LOVE FOR THE AMAZING EUGENIA COONEY 🥺 pic.twitter.com/L4WiZdiLS7 — kelly (@kellyanhmaii) July 19, 2019

@Eugenia_Cooney I am so proud of you, you're incredibly brave. Your positive attitude is amazing. Thank you for trusting the world with your story.

And thank you @shanedawson@AndrewSiwicki for putting the video together.

Sending this girl nothing but love ❤️🌈 pic.twitter.com/NdstMkVu5l — Amelia loves Hopper (@GrundyTweek) July 19, 2019

seeing shane dawson’s video about eugenia cooney made me so so happy — Adam (@Adamm_586) July 19, 2019

Shane Dawson is doing a video on Eugenia Coonie and the best advice I've heard so far i can 100% confirm (as a recovering anorexic), dont tell us we look "healthy". In our brians it registers as "you look fat". I cannot explain why it just does.

(1) — Pax (Commissions Open) (@RadPax) July 19, 2019

@Eugenia_Cooney seeing how you respond to ppl even through all that tough shit (like the video call, just wow) is really inspiring and incredibly refreshing to see.The @shanedawson video almost had me in tears seeing how happy you looked to be able to share your recovery story — Adam (@mxSpookyghost) July 19, 2019

We need more people in the world like Shane Dawson! He is always putting smiles on peoples faces and bringing us content that’s is worth watching! None of the challenges and clickbait, but real things we want to see! — Lena Butler (@TypicallyLena) July 19, 2019

