Shane Dawson Returns to YouTube With Powerful Eugenia Cooney Documentary
After taking a five month break, Shane Dawson has returned to YouTube with a powerful video.
On Friday, the 31-year-old online star uploaded a documentary titled The Return of Eugenia Cooney, where he chronicles Cooney's battle with anorexia and her time off from social media. The video begins with a warning message explaining that the content "contains discussion of eating disorders which may be triggering to viewers."
In the hour-long video, Dawson explains why he decided to reach out to Cooney, who explained to him that she wanted to seek help and treatment for an eating disorder. This led Dawson to ask if he could document her road to recovery.
Before Dawson's video, Cooney had never admitted to having an eating disorder. However, many viewers and fans would comment on her slim appearance and express their concern for her health and well being -- which is also part of the documentary.
The video -- which already has almost 500,000 views at press time -- was met with a slew of positive messages, including a tweet from Cooney herself, who also took a moment to wish Dawson a happy birthday.
"HAPPY BIRTHDAY TO ONE OF THE MOST KINDEST, GENUINE PEOPLE I KNOW @shanedawson!!! You are truly amazing and this world is such a better place because of you! I am so blessed to know you. All my best for a wonderful birthday! You deserve the best! SO MUCH LOVE!! ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️," she tweeted.
Dawson retweeted her message, adding, "Thank you for letting me help share your story. I love you so so much. I got your back forever. <3 :'))))."
