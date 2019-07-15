YouTube Star Emily Hartridge's Boyfriend Breaks Down While Reacting to Her Untimely Death
Emily Hartridge's loved ones as well as the YouTube community is showing their support for her following her tragic death.
Shortly after news broke over the weekend that Hartridge died on Friday, reportedly in a traffic collision involving her electric scooter and a truck, social media erupted with heartfelt messages dedicated to the popular YouTube star. Hartridge's boyfriend, Jacob Hazell, also shared a heartbreaking video on Instagram to thank her fans for their messages of support, and to share that he was doing OK after her death.
"Emily was the person who encouraged me to talk about how I was feeling. .... I love Emily and I really appreciate all your support," he said, shedding tears. "Thank you."
Jaack Maate was also one of the first to post, writing, "We were supposed to make a video together a while back, but never locked it in. I can't claim to have been super close to @emilyhartridge but you were always so f**king polite and lovely. Oh how life can be so fragile. Rest in peace mate. So, so tragic. #RIPEmily."
Spencer Owen, who worked with Hartridge multiple times over the years, shared similar sentiments. "Devasted to hear about the tragic death of @emilyhartridge," he tweeted. "Emily was constantly spreading positivity. Apparently she was struck by a lorry whilst driving an e-scooter. Horrible news. Rest in peace.."
"Emily had her own battles with mental health which she never shied away from talking about on social media. She was winning these battles after discovering a deep love for exercise so this is especially tragic in that regard," he continued. "I hope her fans will remember her positivity.
Laura Whitmore also chimed in, with a tweet that read, "I've just heard the devastating news about Emily Hartridge. We met doing Pick Me MTV 11 years ago and she was not just the most beautiful stunning girl ( when I saw her I remember thinking wow thats a lot of pretty) but also so fun and full of energy. Love to her family. RIP."
As ET previously reported, the news of Hartridge's tragic death was announced in a post to her fans shared to her Instagram page on Saturday.
"This is a horrible thing to have to say over Instagram but we know many of you were expecting to see Emily today and this is the only way to contact you all at once," the statement read. "Emily was involved in an accident yesterday and passed away. We all loved her to bits and she will never be forgotten."
The statement continued, "She has touched so many lives it's hard to imagine things without her. She was a very special person."
