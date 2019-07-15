Emily Hartridge's loved ones as well as the YouTube community is showing their support for her following her tragic death.

Shortly after news broke over the weekend that Hartridge died on Friday, reportedly in a traffic collision involving her electric scooter and a truck, social media erupted with heartfelt messages dedicated to the popular YouTube star. Hartridge's boyfriend, Jacob Hazell, also shared a heartbreaking video on Instagram to thank her fans for their messages of support, and to share that he was doing OK after her death.

"Emily was the person who encouraged me to talk about how I was feeling. .... I love Emily and I really appreciate all your support," he said, shedding tears. "Thank you."

Jaack Maate was also one of the first to post, writing, "We were supposed to make a video together a while back, but never locked it in. I can't claim to have been super close to @emilyhartridge but you were always so f**king polite and lovely. Oh how life can be so fragile. Rest in peace mate. So, so tragic. #RIPEmily."

We were supposed to make a video together a while back, but never locked it in. I can’t claim to have been super close to @emilyhartridge but you were always so fucking polite and lovely. Oh how life can be so fragile. Rest in peace mate. So, so tragic. #RIPEmilypic.twitter.com/gy1yW8WWvr — JaackMaate (@Jaack) July 13, 2019

Spencer Owen, who worked with Hartridge multiple times over the years, shared similar sentiments. "Devasted to hear about the tragic death of @emilyhartridge," he tweeted. "Emily was constantly spreading positivity. Apparently she was struck by a lorry whilst driving an e-scooter. Horrible news. Rest in peace.."

"Emily had her own battles with mental health which she never shied away from talking about on social media. She was winning these battles after discovering a deep love for exercise so this is especially tragic in that regard," he continued. "I hope her fans will remember her positivity.

Devasted to hear about the tragic death of @emilyhartridge. I had the pleasure of working with Emily multiple times over the years. Emily was constantly spreading positivity. Apparently she was struck by a lorry whilst driving an e-scooter. Horrible news 😪



Rest in peace. pic.twitter.com/3tsqwbZbV6 — Spencer FC (@SpencerOwen) July 13, 2019

Laura Whitmore also chimed in, with a tweet that read, "I've just heard the devastating news about Emily Hartridge. We met doing Pick Me MTV 11 years ago and she was not just the most beautiful stunning girl ( when I saw her I remember thinking wow thats a lot of pretty) but also so fun and full of energy. Love to her family. RIP."

I’ve just heard the devastating news about Emily Hartridge. We met doing Pick Me MTV 11 years ago and she was not just the most beautiful stunning girl ( when I saw her I remember thinking wow thats a lot of pretty) but also so fun and full of energy. Love to her family. RIP 💔 — Laura Whitmore (@thewhitmore) July 14, 2019

See more sweet tributes to Hartridge below:

Yesterday my whole road was blocked off with police tape due to a road incident, I walked past the scene and thought hope the person’s ok... turns out the person wasn’t okay. My friend is dead and now I feel completely sick. Rest in peace Emily hartridge, I’m in fucking bits. pic.twitter.com/M8Ep2GJs36 — London Hughes (@TheLondonHughes) July 13, 2019

@emilyhartridge you’d be so mad at the wrinkles you’ve caused me from the tears. Thank you for letting me be your friend. I don’t know if I can do this without you xx pic.twitter.com/XI5xXIrOUW — aimée rapson (@aimsuk1) July 13, 2019

I’ve just heard the utterly deversating news about @emilyhartridge having worked with her a number of times over the years I find it almost impossible to believe that she is gone. Sending all the supportive vibes to Em’s family and friends. Devastating 💔 — Jolyon Rubinstein (@JolyonRubs) July 13, 2019

I’m really struggling to comprehend the sudden passing of my friend @emilyhartridge. She was a radiant light who always found a reason to laugh. My thoughts are with her friends & family. Hug someone you love today. — Maude Garrett (@maudegarrett) July 13, 2019

Really sad to hear the news about Emily Hartridge. She was such a top girl, so talented and a heart of gold.

Just makes you remember to live every day like your last.

Thinking of her close friends and family with this tragic news. RIP Emily x — Chris Stark (@Chris_Stark) July 13, 2019

Just heard about the passing of @emilyhartridge this morning.



She did fantastic work as a mental health advocate and content creator who undoubtedly helped many people.



She will be sorely missed.



Sending love to those who are closest to her. pic.twitter.com/VEkAE5iLVp — Kristian Sturt (@FootieWriter) July 13, 2019

Deeply saddened to see this on Instagram. I met @emilyhartridge on a train 5 years ago, and by the end of the journey we’d shared all sorts of things about our mental health and insomnia. She was funny, kind, and open-hearted. My deepest sympathies to the Hartridge family 💔 pic.twitter.com/NTuoXW9puV — Greg Jenner (@greg_jenner) July 13, 2019

Thank you @emilyhartridge for all the amazing funny silly times. I’ve never laughed so much as some of the times we hung out. I wish I’d said yes to filming more videos 😞 xx pic.twitter.com/KNBtSbb9Hr — Alistair Cohen (@alistairsbrain) July 13, 2019

As ET previously reported, the news of Hartridge's tragic death was announced in a post to her fans shared to her Instagram page on Saturday.

"This is a horrible thing to have to say over Instagram but we know many of you were expecting to see Emily today and this is the only way to contact you all at once," the statement read. "Emily was involved in an accident yesterday and passed away. We all loved her to bits and she will never be forgotten."

The statement continued, "She has touched so many lives it's hard to imagine things without her. She was a very special person."

