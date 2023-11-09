Jelly Roll ended his epic night at the 2023 CMA Awards with a trophy in pieces!

After accepting the award for New Artist of the Year on Wednesday in Nashville, Tennessee, the 39-year-old breakout star got a little carried away with his award backstage.

"I'm so embarrassed," the "Save Me" singer quipped to ET's Rachel Smith just after breaking his trophy. "I was so excited. I was swinging around to let somebody hold it. I'd been passing it around like a bag of popcorn. I've been just letting everybody ... like a bag of potatoes, like we were just all sharing or something. I feel bad. Oh God."

Scott Kirkland/Disney via Getty Images

There's an easy and temporary fix to the problem.

"I'm gonna get the one with tape," Jelly Roll joked.

The country crooner admitted that he was still shocked that he beat out his fellow nominees Zach Bryan, Hailey Whitters, Megan Moroney and Parker McCollum for New Artist of the Year.

"I didn't think I had a chance man," he told ET. "I thought Zach Bryan had it by a clean sweep, man. I think he is one of the most polarizing and incredible people I've ever seen in this business, so winning it was wasn't even in my mind to be honest."

Christopher Polk/Variety via Getty Images

It was a big night for Jelly Roll, who kicked off the annual ceremony with a performance of his song, "Need a Favor," with Wynonna Judd, and closed the ceremony with an emotional performance of The Judd's hit, "Love Can Build a Bridge" with K. Michelle and the Fisk Jubilee Singers.

Terry Wyatt/Getty Images

"Even before I did the song or recording. I called Wynonna," Jelly Roll told ET on the red carpet. "I have an immense amount of respect for Wynonna, I grew up listening to The Judds. I love Wynonna. And she said, 'Not only do I want you to do it. I want you to do it big!'"

The 2023 CMA Awards, hosted by Luke Bryan and Peyton Manning, aired live on Wednesday, Nov. 8 at 8 p.m. ET on ABC. Check here for the full list of the night's big winners! The 57th annual ceremony is now available to stream on Hulu.

RELATED CONTENT: