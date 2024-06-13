Jelly Roll Reveals the Tattoo He Regrets the Most

Jelly Roll has some major regrets when it comes to his tattoos. The 39-year-old "I Am Not Okay" singer opened up on SiriusXM's The Howard Stern Show about his complicated relationship with his body art.

After previously sharing with GQ that he regrets most of his ink, Jelly Roll, whose real name is Jason Bradley DeFord, told Stern about the one piece that upsets him the most.

"I have a tattoo on my arm that I gave somebody a quarter sack of bad weed for," Jelly Roll said. "And it looks like a quarter sack of bad weed tattoo."

He added that his ink doesn't look bad from far away due to the sheer amount of it.

"They look decent because they're all grouped together, so you're like, 'They don't look horrible, Jelly,'" he said. "But until you dissect them and zoom in you're like, 'These suck bad.' It's just bad art. There's no other way to say it."

He added that throughout his highs and lows being incarcerated and on the streets, he's made a series of poor decisions when it comes to his tattoos.

"I've gotten staph infections from bad tattoos. I've learned nothing," he said. "You talk about bull headed. And I still went back to the same guy that gave me the staph infection."

As for his face tattoos, Jelly Roll said that he doesn't regret those pieces.

"That's probably one of the few I'd keep," he shared. "I love my cross, I love my slash."

Back in March, Jelly Roll spoke to GQ about regretting his tattoos.

"I hate 'em all," he confessed, reflecting on choices in his youth. "Now I'm 40, I'm like, 'What the f**k was I thinking?'"

Among the ink he now questions is a depiction of a baby smoking marijuana, which he admitted was "a little excessive." He also showcased a tattoo of the Nashville skyline on the back of his neck, covering up a misspelled phrase, "Surviving the Struggle," by adding the missing 't' to make it read correctly.

Some of the tattoos were done during his time in jail, where he was arrested at 16 for aggravated robbery and later at 23 for drug dealing. Though he praised some fellow inmates for their artistic skills, Jelly Roll lamented that he could only afford the "cheap" tattoos.

Despite the humorous anecdotes, Jelly Roll confessed to the disconnect between his current self and the tattoos that represent his past. "Almost all my tattoos represent who I was, almost none of them represent who I am," he concluded.

Jelly Roll recently spoke with ET about his upcoming album.

"This has been my whole life the last 11 months," he teased to ET. "I have been drowning in this album. I've never wrote more songs. I've never took it more serious and I'm probably gonna release more music this year than I've ever released in a year of my career."

