Meet Noah!

On Saturday, Bunnie XO took to TikTok to give the world a sweet introduction to husband Jelly Roll's 8-year-old son, Noah.

"He asked to do a video so this is what we did 🤣 What a qt pie 🤍 #meetthedefords," Bunnie wrote next to the video.

"Hey guys, can you watch my bonus son real quick?" she says before stepping out of the frame.

As Bunnie walks away, little Noah has his time to shine.

"Hello," he says as he runs in front of the camera and smiles. "My name is Noah and...this is my first time doing this video, so I may be a little...I don't know what to say that much, but take it easy on me."

The video ends with Bunnie running back into the frame and asking Noah how he did before she waves goodbye and cuts the camera.

After his official introduction, fans took to the comments to react.

"That boy looks like his daddy! Noah you did great and we can't wait to see more Noah videos," one fan wrote.

Bunnie replied, "Twinnies."

"Noah just stole the internet's heart," another wrote.

Bunnie couldn't agree more, replying, "Flat out burglary."

Jelly Roll welcomed his son, Noah, during a previous relationship. The singer married Bunnie XO in 2016. - Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

The Dumb Blonde podcast host also revealed in the comments that Noah is already planning his next TikTok video.

"Now he wants to do a Pokémon unboxing. Should we?," she wrote.

Jelly Roll (whose real name is Jason Bradley DeFord) welcomed Noah in 2016 with a woman from a previous relationship. The same year, the "Son of a Sinner" singer and Bunnie (whose real name is Alisa DeFord) tied the knot.

In addition to Noah, Jelly Roll is the father of 16-year-old daughter, Baliee Ann. While Noah has remained largely out of the spotlight, Bunnie often shares clips of her and Jelly's parenting adventures with their teenage daughter.

Last month, Bunnie shared a hilarious video of Baliee and a friend getting caught on the home security camera sneaking out.

"When your teen gets caught sneaking out… wait for it," she said as she shook her head in the video that cut to footage of Baliee and her friend being sent back inside by the security team.

"Grounded for life 🤣 jk #baileeandbunnie," Bunnie captioned the video.

In addition to Noah, Jelly Roll is the father of Baliee Ann. - Amy Sussman/Getty Images for Stagecoach

Jelly has been candid about taking on Baliee full-time as her mother battles substance abuse issues. In 2023, the "Save Me" singer gushed about his relationship with his daughter and all of her support.

"She knows the story. She knows how real it is. I'm just proud of her," he told ET at the 2023 CMT Music Awards. "I love you, Bailee Ann, so much. I thought about it the moment I walked off stage. You've changed my life in so many ways. But it's just unreal. This is bigger than just a single award for us. We came from nothing."

RELATED CONTENT: