Jelly Roll has worked hard at cleaning up his life and sharing his message of redemption and positivity. Now, he's cleaning up his health and getting fit, and he's sharing his journey toward a more healthy, wellness-focused life.

The 39-year-old Whitsitt Chapel artist walked the carpet at the 2024 ACM Awards in Frisco, Texas, on Thursday -- alongside his lovely wife, Bunnie XO -- and he spoke with ET's Rachel Smith about how he's feeling since redirecting his focus towards getting in shape.

"I feel incredible, I've never felt more clear-headed, more level-minded, more present," Jelly Roll marveled. "It's really cool, man. It's like I've never been more present in anything I've ever done."

He recently finished a 5K for the first time in his life, and revealed to ET earlier this month that he lost "like 50 to 70-something pounds" while training for the event.

Now, with another tour on the horizon, Jelly Roll explained what he's doing to prepare for the challenges that come along with that sort of intense marathon of performing.

"I'm just getting in better shape, emotionally, physically, mentally, every way I can," he said. "I'm just trying to be a better person."

Jelly Roll and his wife, Bunnie XO, walk the carpet at the 2024 ACM Awards at Ford Center at The Star in Frisco, Texas, on May 16. - Christopher Polk/Penske Media via Getty Images

To that end, Jelly Roll recently returned to his old high school for the first time in decades where he performed and spoke with students, and he said the experience was "so cool" and felt "unreal."

"I left that high school 25 years ago not on the best terms. In fact, when I left, it was in the back of a police car," Jelly Roll recalled to ET. "They said I would never be allowed back, and I think it's just more part of the redemption of the story."

"And to go back with Save the Music and to start bringing that program to more high schools in Nashville has been really cool," he added.

As for his upcoming projects and potential future collaborations, Jelly Roll largely played coy. However, when asked about whether or not he could see himself possibly teaming up with Machine Gun Kelly, Jelly Roll teased, "I could see MGK doing more than one collaboration, how about that?"

"That's my guy," he added. "We might have something cooking. Something big."

The 59th annual Academy of Country Music Awards streams live May 16 on Prime Video. Check out all the nominees and the full winners list.

