Jelly Roll has a friend in Bert Kreischer.

The comedian -- who co-hosted a 5K run in Los Angeles on Tuesday with his 2 Hearts, 1 Cave podcast co-host, Tom Segura, as part of the Netflix Is a Joke comedy festival -- revealed during a Jimmy Kimmel Live appearance on Thursday that he completed the course twice, once next to Jelly Roll.

"He’s the man," the comedian told host Jimmy Kimmel. "If Jelly says he gonna do something, I'm the guy that shows up for him."

Kreischer also noted that he put a 50-pound pack on his back when he did the competition with Jelly Roll, as the stand-up comic previously lost 50 pounds.

In an interview after the 5K, Jelly Roll revealed to ET that he had also lost an estimated 50 to 70 pounds while training to participate in the event.

"I couldn't walk a mile when I started trying to do this back in January," he told ET. The singer was so proud of completing the race, saying he left the event feeling "really motivated."

Tom Segura, Jelly Roll, and Bert Kreischer attend the Netflix is a Joke Fest and 2 Bears 5K at the Rose Bowl Stadium in Pasadena, California on May 7, 2024. - Charley Gallay/Getty Images

"It was a little bit harder than I thought it was [going to be]," he said, "but it's awesome, man."

The artist also noted how they inspired others to take on the challenge.

"I think the coolest thing is how many people stopped to tell us that they were motivated by us -- other big guys," he shared.

Now, it seems Jelly Roll has caught the race bug. "Next year -- half marathon!" he declared. "We're saying it now -- absolutely!"

For more from ET's interview with Jelly Roll and Kreischer, check out the video above!

RELATED CONTENT: