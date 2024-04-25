Jenelle Evans has decided to homeschool her two youngest kids. The 32-year-old Teen Mom 2 star took to social media to share the news that she would be homeschooling her 9-year-old son, Kaiser Griffith, and her 7-year-old daughter, Ensley Eason, for their final month of school.

"Life update, so basically I have pulled my kids out of school for the rest of the school year, and I'm going to be homeschooling them," Jenelle shared in a new video on Instagram and TikTok. "Why? Because I found out their school is not safe. Not going to go into detail about that."

Saying she wants to "keep them safe" and "keep my eye on them," Jenelle added, "Yeah, I think that's just what's best for them right now. Life has been way too stressful for us, and I feel like they need a break so we're gonna do homeschooling. It's gonna be fun."

The former MTV star added that she has been taking her two youngest children on regular educational outings to the aquarium and shared footage from their day at the local children's museum.

One commenter asked if her 14-year-old son, Jace, would be homeschooled as well, and Jenelle replied with a laughing emoji, "No, he hates it."

Jenelle's comments were filled with a wide range of reactions, with some commending her for spending more time with her kids and others saying she wasn't qualified to homeschool them.

When one commenter claimed Jenelle hadn't completed a year of college, she screenshotted the comment, posting it to her Instagram Stories with photos of herself at her 2015 Medical Assisting College Graduation, writing, "Uhmm…. What were you saying again?"

Jenelle Evans responds to commenter who says she's not educated enough to homeschool her kids. - Jenelle Evans/Instagram

It has been a turbulent time in Jenelle's personal life as she announced in March that she has officially filed for separation from her husband, David Eason. In North Carolina, where Jenelle resides, former couples have to be separated a year before they can legally divorce.

Since her separation, Jenelle has posted several videos poking fun at divorce, including one TikTok of herself mouthing some anti-love lines from Kristen Wiig's Bridesmaids character, writing, "Going through a divorce be like…"

Jenelle tied the knot with David in September 2017, and they share Ensley. Jenelle is also mom to son Jace with ex Andrew Lewis and Kaiser with ex Nathan Griffith.

Jenelle and David have had a tumultuous relationship involving several legal altercations and accusations that David shot and killed Jenelle's French bulldog, Nugget, in 2019. The situation led to Jenelle being fired from Teen Mom 2 after David had previously been fired in 2018 for his alleged homophobic tweets.

Jenelle had lots of struggles throughout her time on Teen Mom 2, going through a series of tumultuous relationships and openly battling substance abuse issues. Early into Jace's life, Jenelle signed over custody of her son to her mother, Barbara Evans.

After years of ups and downs with her mom, Jenelle finally got custody of Jace in early 2023 -- but it wasn't smooth sailing from there.

Jace ran away from home multiple times in August and September of last year. At the time, Jenelle claimed the incidents were due to Jace's frustrations after she and David took away his phone.

Late last month, Jenelle said on TikTok that Child Protective Services had dropped the case against her and David and that Jace had been returned to her home.

"All allegations against me and my husband have been officially dropped," Jenelle said on TikTok. "CPS took a voluntary dismissal."

"Now that this case has been dropped, I'm focusing on Jace's mental health and I want to focus solely on his mental health right now," she continued. "Right now I'm not going to give any details on what happened pertaining to the case but it will be shared eventually and soon. Just not right now. It's not the best time."

