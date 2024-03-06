Jenelle Evans is ready to celebrate! The 32-year-old Teen Mom 2 alum took to social media on Tuesday to confirm the reports that she has separated from her husband, David Eason.

Dancing to a remix of Lady Gaga's "Applause," Jenelle wrote, "Can I get some appreciation?"

Partway through the dance, the mother of three took a bow as she wrote, "I filed for separation." The former MTV star captioned the post, "New Chapter Unlocked."

She followed that up with a video mouthing the words, "You can't bring me down. I'm on a high right now. I'm living my best life and y'all can't take that from me."

Jenelle tied the knot with David in September 2017, and they share 7-year-old daughter, Ensley. Jenelle is also mom to 14-year-old son Jace with ex Andrew Lewis and 9-year-old son Kaiser with ex Nathan Griffith.

Jenelle and David have had a tumultuous relationship involving several legal altercations and accusations that David shot and killed Jenelle's French bulldog, Nugget, in 2019. The situation led to Jenelle being fired from Teen Mom 2 after David had previously been fired in 2018 for his alleged homophobic tweets.

Jenelle had lots of struggles throughout her time on Teen Mom 2, going through a series of tumultuous relationships and openly battling substance abuse issues. Early into Jace's life, Jenelle signed over custody of her son to her mother, Barbara Evans.

After years of ups and downs with her mom, Jenelle finally got custody of Jace in early 2023 -- but it wasn't smooth sailing from there.

Jace ran away from home multiple times in August and September. At the time, Jenelle claimed the incidents were due to Jace's frustrations after she and David took away his phone.

Late last month, Jenelle said on TikTok that Child Protective Services had dropped the case against her and David and that Jace had been returned to her home.

"All allegations against me and my husband have been officially dropped," Jenelle said on TikTok. "CPS took a voluntary dismissal."

"Now that this case has been dropped, I'm focusing on Jace's mental health and I want to focus solely on his mental health right now," she continued. "Right now I'm not going to give any details on what happened pertaining to the case but it will be shared eventually and soon. Just not right now. It's not the best time."

The mother of three added, "Just know that I am super happy. I feel like this is unreal. It still hasn't hit me yet."

This also isn't the first time Jenelle has announced her plans to split from David. In 2019, the former reality star announced that she and her children had "moved away from David," adding, "Nobody gets into a marriage expecting it to end but I know that's what is best for me, and for my kids. Today I've filed papers to start that process."

The two later reconciled and continued their on-off romance. In addition to David, Jenelle was previously married to Courtland Rogers from 2012 until their divorce was finalized in 2014.

