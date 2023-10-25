Jenelle Evans is speaking out following reports that her husband, David Eason, has been charged with child abuse in an investigation involving her 14-year-old son, Jace.

On Tuesday, TMZ reported that David had been charged, noting that the outlet does not know the circumstances surrounding David's charges, which are misdemeanors.

TMZ claims that the case stemmed from Jace -- whom Jenelle welcomed with her ex, Andrew Lewis, on 16 and Pregnant -- running away from home multiple times in August and September after Jenelle regained custody of her eldest son from her mother, Barbara Evans, in March.

At the time, Jenelle noted that Jace had been upset after she and David took his phone away.

Following the report of David's child abuse charges, the Teen Mom 2 alum took to her Instagram Story to issue a response.

"You would think police wouldn't make a one sided police investigation. They didn't conduct interviews. Didn't ask any information from the parents," Jenelle claimed. "This seems like a very bias situation like every time before. I trusted that detective with all my heart.. forgot you can't trust cops… silly me. I do not trust anyone around me. Going MIA for a while."

The former reality star specifically called out the Columbus County Sheriff's Department, for "doing the smearing campaign against my husband."

Saying that an open investigation involving a minor is "supposed to be kept private under all circumstances," Jenelle wrote that she is feeling "so violated by the system."

Promising to share the "truth" with her followers, Jenelle continued her claims, writing, "Proper protocol was not followed. I have no idea what human being I can trust anymore. Not even my own blood. I'm being fed all these different stories from different people. People trying to get on my good side… to then again betray me over and over. The media won't give me time to breathe. I know the truth and so does god."

ET has reached out to the authorities as well as Jenelle for a response to the claims.

Earlier in the day, Jenelle posted a TikTok about the negative backlash she's been receiving online recently.

"Y'all just hate me. I'm just getting so much harassment. I'm being called a piece of s**t mom, horrible mother, and all these comments are stemming from one person who was spreading it," she claimed, tearing up. "This will all be over soon and I'll be able to tell you guys the full truth and what's going on, but right now, please just keep your comments to yourself because I'm trying to keep my mental health in check, but I've still gotta work."

Of her mother, who previously appeared on Teen Mom 2, the tearful mother of three, added, "I think what hurts me the most is that my own parent would do this to me. My own parent caused this whole storm, s**tstorm. It just hurts because I would never treat my children that way. I have broke my generational curse, I know I have. I will treat my children with love and respect. If they need my help, I will give them my help without making them feel like a burden. Then you hand me my son back and you're like, 'Oh, I'm gonna take him away again.' Like, come on, dude. When is it going to stop?"

In addition to Jace, Jenelle is also mom to 9-year-old son Kaiser with her ex, Nathan Griffith, and 6-year-old daughter Ensley, whom she shares with David.

Jenelle was fired from Teen Mom 2 in 2019 following a string of incidents involving David, who had already been fired from the show at the time.

In August, it was reported that Jace ran away from his North Carolina home that he shares with Jenelle and David. He was later located. At the time, Jenelle released a statement to ET about the incident via her manager, saying, "As a boy mom, kids can act up and rebel as I'm sure the majority of us all once did as kids too. Jace got in trouble at school, we decided to take his phone away, and that's when he decided to run off."

The statement continued, "Jace is a good kid and we're not dealing with anything that most families don't deal with while raising children. This has absolutely nothing to do with my situation with David. We do not argue in front of our children or fight in front of our kids. This is a teenage boy being a teenager who’s mad that we decided to take his phone away."

But less than two weeks later, Jace once again was reported to have gone missing from home, per TMZ. He was once again located by police.

