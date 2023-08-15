Jenelle Evans' 14-year-old son, Jace, is now safe at home after he ran away from home.

In a statement to ET, the Teen Mom 2 star said, via her manager August Keen, Jayce ran away from home after he had his phone taken away. "As a boy mom, kids can act up and rebel as I'm sure the majority of us all once did as kids too," the statement reads. "Jace got in trouble at school, we decided to take his phone away, and that's when he decided to run off."

The statement continues, "Jace is a good kid and we're not dealing with anything that most families don't deal with while raising children. This has absolutely nothing to do with my situation with David [Eason]. We do not argue in front of our children or fight in front of our kids. This is a teenage boy being a teenager who’s mad that we decided to take his phone away."

After the Brunswick County Sheriff's Department in North Carolina posted a message on its Facebook page that Jace had been located and found safe, Jenelle confirmed as much and thanked authorities and "everyone else for their concerns."

TMZ was first to report the news. Authorities initially said they were looking for Jace after he was last seen leaving school around 2:45 p.m. Tuesday, wearing a gray sweatshirt with the writing "Classical Charter Schools of America."

Jenelle's husband, David Eason, addressed the situation on Instagram, urging people to "keep your opinions to yourself about me and my kids."

"So y'all really think you know what you're talking about. You want to come on here assuming all kind of s**t about Jace. That's what you're going to do? 'Cause I've been here running through the woods for two and a half f**king hours trying to find him. I'm been sitting down the air conditioning trying to cool off because I almost had a f**king heat stroke trying to find this kid," David said in the video. "You know what they told me? 'Go home. We have drones. We have helicopters. We have dogs. We have ATVs, dirt bikes. We're gonna find him.' They told me to go home and make sure he doesn't walk in the door, like, he doesn't hitchhike home or something."

"Then all you stupid f**kers want to come on my post where I'm singing a song a couple of days ago and tell me I need to stop playing on social media. Yeah, how about f**k you, motherf**ker," he continued. "I'm the first one that ran after his ass to try and find him. I was the first one -- well actually the principal was -- but me and her ran at the same time. She jumped on a damn golf cart. Don't come on here trying to tell me what the f**k you think is going on. Please. I do all the f**king work around here. I take care of everything around here. If you think I don't just because of what somebody might tell you when they're mad, you're f**king wrong."

The news comes nearly two weeks after Jenelle, 31, celebrated Jace's 14th birthday, while also noting that he is now also a few inches taller than her.

"14 YEARS OLD EVERYONE! 🎂✨ #HappyBirthday to Jace! You’re growing into a such polite young man. I’m happy as long as you’re happy! ❤️💯 @jace_vahn," Jenelle captioned the pics.

Jenelle gave birth to Jace in 2009, which was featured on her episode of MTV's 16 and Pregnant. She shares her eldest son with her ex-boyfriend, Andrew Lewis, who is no longer a part of his life. Early in Jace's life, Jenelle gave custody of her son to her mother, Barbara Evans, and fought on and off TV in the years that followed to regain custody. Jenelle shared earlier this year that she had regained custody of Jace.

Last month, Jace and his younger siblings, 9-year-old Kaiser, who is the son of Jenelle and her ex, Nathan Griffin, and 6-year-old Ensley, who is the daughter of Jenelle and her husband, David, all posed with their mom on their first day of school.

