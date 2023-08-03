'Teen Mom 2' Alum Jenelle Evans Shares 14th Birthday Tribute to Son Jace After Regaining Custody
Jenelle Evans' eldest son is celebrating a special milestone! Not only is Jace Evans turning 14, but the teen has also surpassed his reality TV star mom in the height department.
The former Teen Mom 2 star took to Instagram on Wednesday to honor her son's special day, sharing two photos of herself and Jace standing side-by-side, proving that the high schooler is a good few inches taller than his mom now.
"14 YEARS OLD EVERYONE! 🎂✨ #HappyBirthday to Jace! You’re growing into a such polite young man. I’m happy as long as you’re happy! ❤️💯 @jace_vahn," Jenelle captioned the pics.
In the photos, Jace shows off his longer hair and a big grin as he wraps his arm around his mom.
Jenelle gave birth to Jace in 2009, which was featured on her episode of 16 and Pregnant. She shares her eldest son with her ex-boyfriend, Andrew Lewis, who is no longer a part of his life. Early in Jace's life, Jenelle gave custody of her son to her mother, Barbara Evans, and fought on and off TV in the years that followed to regain custody. This past spring, Jenelle shared that she had regained custody of Jace.
Last month, Jace and his younger siblings, 9-year-old Kaiser, who is the son of Jenelle and her ex, Nathan Griffin, and 6-year-old Ensley, who is the daughter of Jenelle and her husband, David Eason, all posed with their mom on their first day of school.
Jenelle captioned the pics, "#FirstDayOfSchool Vibes! 📚✏️."
