Jenifer Lewis Wears Head-to-Toe Nike in Support of Colin Kaepernick

Jenifer Lewis is making a statement at the 2018 Emmys.

The 61-year-old Black-ish star stepped out on the red carpet at the Microsoft Theater at L.A. Live in Los Angeles on Monday, sporting head-to-toe Nike, complete with a bedazzled swoosh.

Lewis wore the ensemble in support of Colin Kaepernick, who is currently starring in a Nike campaign amidst controversy over his protests of police brutality. She explained to ET's Kevin Frazier why she chose the daring look.

"Darling, I am here to applaud Nike for supporting Colin Kaepernick and his protest against police brutality and racial injustice," Lewis said. "Nina Simone said, 'It is the artist's duty to reflect the times,' and what better time for an artist to reflect the times. Literally. In spangles, darling."

Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic

She continued, "I want the millennials to know that we are standing with them. They're not alone. I'm talking to corporate America. It's because we care. Nike is leading the resistance. Look what's happening out here in the world. These are not dark times, these are awakening times and I'm proud to be at the helm of this movement and I will not be afraid. I will be unafraid in this struggle because right has to be right, and wrong has to be wrong. I will not live an altered reality."

Lewis has always been an advocate for speaking your mind and standing behind your beliefs. She told ET last year that she hoped her story would inspire others. “You should feel like, ‘Let me get up, the way she did. Let me keep moving, the way she did,’” Lewis said. “’Let me keep singing, the way she did. Let me dedicate my life to my dream, the way she did. Let me tell the truth and be honest, the way she did.’ All I can do for you is tell you my story, and you take what you will from it.”

Click through the gallery below to see more fierce and fabulous looks from the red carpet!

RELATED CONTENT:

Serena Williams and More Stars React to Colin Kaepernick's Controversial Nike Ad

‘Black-ish’ Star Jenifer Lewis Has No Problem Playing Hollywood’s Mother (Exclusive)

Colin Kaepernick's Nike Commercial Released Amid Controversy -- Watch!

Related Gallery