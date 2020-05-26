Jenna Dewan Flaunts Swimsuit Body Less Than 3 Months After Giving Birth: Pic
Jenna Dewan has no problem soaking up the sun less than three months after welcoming her baby son, Callum. The 39-year-old dancer and TV personality, who welcomed her little boy on March 6, had some fun in the pool with her older daughter, Everly, on Monday.
Dewan posed for a swimsuit selfie, rocking a sexy black cutout one-piece and purple goggles as a blurry Everly, 6, grins in the background.
Dewan and her ex-husband, Channing Tatum, have made an effort not to share any clear photos of Everly's face, but Dewan did share a slow-motion video of herself smiling as her daughter began to emerge from the pool on her Instagram Story, writing, "Little fish."
Dewan and her fiance, Steve Kazee, have shared several photos of their baby boy on social media.
Last week, Dewan posted a shot of herself holding her little boy in one arm and putting her hand out with a handwritten message that reads, "My family."
"#IWashMyHandsFor my family, my friends and all of you! Washing your hands for 20 seconds seems so simple, but it can make all the difference," Dewan captioned the shot.
