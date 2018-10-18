It's art imitating life for actress and dancer Jenna Dewan.

On Monday's episode of The Resident, titled "The Germ," Julian (Dewan) and Devon (Manish Dayal) start forming a real friendship and the other members of the staff at Chastain Park Memorial Hospital begin to take notice.

In ET's exclusive clip, Julian catches Devon during rounds, and she proudly shows him an old home video of her as a young girl doing ballet, after the pair have a conversation about their past lives and what they're currently working on. "This is way before I broke my pelvis. I told you I started early," Julian says with a smile, reminiscing about her dancing days.

"You're incredible. Do you miss dancing?" Devon asks, in awe of young Julian's ballet skills.

"No, I got my hip replacement, got my life back and now when I sell devices, I help other people do the same thing. I love it," Julian says, before asking Devon about the secret project he's been spending all his time and energy on. "So I showed you mine, you show me yours... the health monitor app you're working on."

Devon hesitates for a moment before spilling the beans on his pride and joy, and it's clear from Julian's interest in his new app that she sees value in what he's doing. Will this ruffle feathers at the hospital? Watch ET's exclusive sneak peek below.

The Resident airs Mondays at 8 p.m. ET/PT on Fox.

